6 Players Who Must Shine in Preseason
Joint practices are in the books, and the next time the Detroit Lions take the field it will be for a preseason game.
The Lions and the New York Giants wrapped up two days of physical, competitive and testy joint practices Tuesday. From this, fourth-year coach Dan Campbell likely has more clarity about what he has on the roster currently.
Detroit will learn more about its depth players Thursday, as several starters are set to either play small roles or not at all in the preseason opener. As a result, players who need exposure will likely get just that when the game kicks off.
Here are six Lions players who need to shine when the exhibition season kicks off Thursday.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
The Lions have plenty of names in contention for a big role in the offense in 2024. Peoples-Jones was viewed as a front-runner for a bigger output during the offseason, but has seemingly been outshined by players such as Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis.
This race feels wide open still, so there's plenty of time for the Michigan product to get himself back up the depth chart. However, as preseason play begins Thursday, there will be more urgency on his reps.
Peoples-Jones has been with the third-team offense as of late, which is a less-than-ideal sign for his prospects in the competition. However, he has had success at this level, and is capable of producing when called upon. He could certainly prove his mettle with his opportunities in the preseason.
DE Mathieu Betts
After a strong spring, the Lions threw more responsibilities at the former CFL standout. When that proved to be too much, they dialed back his workload and allowed him to focus more on playing on the edge, as opposed to at SAM linebacker.
Betts proved at the CFL level that he can get after quarterbacks. Now, he will have the chance to show that his skill-set translates to the professional level. He can do so beginning Thursday.
Like the wide receiver position, there's room for a player on the fringes of the roster to step up and play a role on the defensive line. Marcus Davenport appears slotted to begin the year opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Detroit could experiment with different personnel packages as well.
However, having a true rusher capable of big production would be massive for the defensive front. If Betts can unlock his talents and showcase this ability, it would be a massive win for Detroit.
CB Steven Gilmore
The cornerback room was reloaded this offseason, and as a result, Gilmore faces an uphill climb to make the roster at the back-end. With four virtual locks in Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw, there may only be one or two available spots on the roster at the position.
Gilmore showed enough in the preseason last year to make the team, and he may need a showcase of similar caliber to do so again this year. The Marshall product has potential that the Lions like, but with the addition of more young talent, he could become expendable.
As a result, Gilmore will need to shine in the preseason in order to separate himself from veterans Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor, along with rising undrafted free agent Morice Norris.
RB Craig Reynolds
Reynolds seems to have a pretty firm grasp on the third running back spot heading into training camp. However, his grip on the role could be slipping as Jermar Jefferson continues to improve. With Sione Vaki joining the room as a rookie, there's likely one more available spot at the position outside of him, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Thursday should be very telling about where Reynolds stands with the Lions. If he has a lighter workload, it could mean that he is in a good place. However, if he and Jefferson are splitting or close to splitting carries, the competition could be heating up.
Regardless of workload, it's important for Reynolds to remind the Lions of why he has become so valuable to them over the last three seasons.
TE James Mitchell
The Lions' tight end room was characterized by Ben Johnson as the deepest he's seen in his coaching career. This is for good reason, too, as Detroit has several combinations it can go with to complete its room ahead of the 2024 season.
Mitchell is part of a competition for the third spot behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, battling with the likes of Shane Zylstra, Sean McKeon and Parker Hesse. The Virginia product has struggled to assert himself at the position, and as a result, could be facing pressure heading into his third NFL campaign.
The former fifth-round pick would benefit strongly from a good showing in the preseason, while a rough showing could have bad consequences with the depth in the room.
K Jake Bates
Bates is the only kicker on the Lions' roster, for now. Given his inconsistency in practice, the Lions could look to bring in a competitor after Michael Badgley suffered a season-ending hamstring injury early in camp.
The Michigan Panthers product clearly has plenty of leg strength, but accuracy has proven to be an issue to this point. He'll need to convert on his chances Thursday in order to give the Lions more confidence heading into the second week of preseason games. If not, Detroit could certainly evaluate its options and bring in another kicker quickly.