Q&A: Lions DT Mekhi Wingo Shares Plans for Rookie Year
The Detroit Lions selected former LSU defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo with the No. 189 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been searching for a defender who can create interior pressure, something that would pair nicely with Aidan Hutchinson's ability to come screaming off the edge. I believe Wingo is capable of providing that boost to the middle of the defense.
Wingo recently spoke exclusively with All Lions. Wingo discussed his pre-draft experience with the Lions, and was even willing to share the vision and role the Lions see him playing on defense in 2024. Wingo also touched on his initial meetings with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive line coach Terrell Williams, reuniting with his former teammate Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and more.
JM: First things first. The Detroit Lions drafted you with the No. 189 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. What was the moment like for you? I imagine it was worth the wait.
Wingo: It was definitely worth the wait (laughs). It was a very exciting moment when I received that call from the Detroit Lions organization. I wanted to get drafted into the right fit. I definitely feel like that’s exactly what happened. I fit in great with the Lions and what they’re trying to do defensively.
JM: Did you have a lot to contact with the Lions throughout the pre-draft process? Or did they come as a surprise to you?
Wingo: I had a Zoom meeting with their defensive line coach [Terrell Williams]. I did not have a lot of contact with them though. I didn’t take a pre-draft 30 visit to Detroit or anything like that.
JM: That’s interesting. You’re referring to defensive line coach Terrell Williams. He’s fantastic. What's your first impression of coach Williams?
Wingo: Coach Williams is extremely knowledgeable about the game. He’s already given me a bunch of tidbits he wants to see me incorporate into my game, and things of that nature. We had a really good meeting on Zoom together.
He was testing my knowledge of the game (laughs). He wanted to see how well I could remember the things he was teaching me. We had a really great meeting.
JM: I also feel like your red-hot motor on tape pairs so well with head coach Dan Campbell and the attitude his team plays with. Talk to me about your initial conversations with coach Campbell. General manager Brad Holmes said you “fit this culture like a glove.”
Wingo: I told coach Campbell I was going to give him everything I have when I first got on the phone with him. That’s the first thing I said to him. He told me he knew I would and that’s why they drafted me.
I’m so excited to be working with coach Campbell. You can feel his energy through the phone. I could hear the excitement in his voice. I was matching his energy. I’m ready to get up there and get to work. I’m going to be a sponge while doing everything I can to put myself in a position to help the team win games.
JM: This Lions defense has been looking for somebody to create interior pressure to pair with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. How are you going to provide that?
Wingo: I’m definitely somebody that can push the pocket. I’m going to keep grinding and working on my craft. I understand what it’s going to take to find success at the next level. I want to help the Lions put the best possible product on the field. I’m going to put my best foot forward.
I’m going to come in and be a sponge. I want to learn from the different veterans in our room. Whatever tips and tricks they offer me, I want to implement those things into my game. I want to develop into a great pass rusher for this defense.
JM: There’s no doubt about that. Has the coaching staff discussed the vision and how they see you fitting their scheme? Holmes talked about you playing edge or defensive end on early downs. I found that very interesting.
Wingo: It’s been very intriguing to hear their plan for me. They love my versatility. They think I can kick outside to the 5-tech on obvious passing downs. They also know I can get the job done on the interior on first and second down.
They definitely have a vision and plan for how I fit the defense. They told me my versatility was very interesting to them. They want to play me all over the defensive line. I’m a team-first player. Whatever they need me for, I’ll be ready for it.
JM: Which NFL defenders did you enjoy watching growing up? Do you model your game after anybody?
Wingo: I always enjoyed watching guys like Aaron Donald. He was an undersized guy that dominated the league. I like modeling my game more after guys like Justin Madubuike and Calijah Kancey. Those are interior defensive linemen that can kick outside to the 5-technique.
That’s exactly what the Lions see me doing in their defense. I love the way Madubuike and Kancey defend the run from the interior on first and second down. I’ve always been partial to those types of guys.
JM: If you could interview one of your new teammates for an hour-long conversation on your podcast, who would you choose and why?
Wingo: My own podcast? We need to make that happen (laughs). I’d choose my old teammate Ennis Rakestraw Jr. We were together at Missouri. That’s my guy right there. We’re former teammates.
I’d love to talk about his journey. I was a part of it for a short little while. I’d love to hear how he battled back from an ACL injury. He’s overcome a lot of adversity. I’d love to interview Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
JM: You literally bring me to my next question. You guys were teammates in 2021 at Missouri before you transferred to LSU. You're reunited in Detroit now. Have you guys spoken since being drafted, and how excited are you to reunite with Rakestraw?
Wingo: I’m very excited to be reunited with a great guy like Ennis Rakestraw Jr. He called me right after I got drafted (laughs). He was like the very next call on my phone. He hit me up to let me know we were teammates again (laughs). I said let’s do it! I know the type of person he is. I’m very excited to be on the same team with him again.
JM: We love that. We've appreciated your time today. What is the rookie season goal for Mekhi Wingo in 2024?
Wingo: I’m going to come in and help the Detroit Lions in any way possible. Whatever role they have for me, I’m going to play it to the best of my ability. That’s my goal. I’m going to give the Detroit Lions everything I have.