Cornerback Mike Ford Injured in Friday's Practice

According to reports, Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford was injured during Friday's indoor practice at the Allen Park practice facility.

Friday's practice was moved indoors due to inclement weather that swept through the area in the early morning hours.

It was the first time the decision was made to move practice inside since padded practices began.

Earlier on Friday, head coach Matt Patricia actually discussed the decreased amount of injuries all across the NFL through the first couple weeks of padded practices.

He pointed out that he had spent some time on Thursday evening reviewing injury information.

"I was actually looking at some of the information last night about this in regards to the types of injuries that we’re having right now," Patricia said. "I always think that’s important too. What kind of injuries are we having? Are we having contact injuries, are they soft tissue injuries? Right now, I’m seeing a lot of joints. I’m seeing a lot of hips and ankles and knees and just kind of wondering if that’s a production or a process from the spring where we weren’t in maybe football-type positions like we usually are and doing some of those fundamental drills and we’re kind of kicking into that at a high level. It seems like everybody’s maybe a little bit banged up, so in my perspective, I think overall, you kind of always think the worst. I do feel like the guys did a good job coming in ready to go."

