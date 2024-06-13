Mike Valenti: Thankfully Jared Goff Is Not Aaron Rodgers
The Detroit Lions are lucky to have Jared Goff under center – and equally lucky not to lay claim to former Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. At least according to 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Mike Valenti.
The popular drive-time radio host spent Wednesday's episode of “The Valenti Show” praising the Lions veteran quarterback and criticizing the N.Y. Jets starting passer.
Goff spent the 2023 season throwing for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns, plus leading the Lions to an NFC North division crown and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Rodgers suited up for just four snaps this past year after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in the Jets’ nationally-televised season opener.
Fast-forward to this offseason, and there’s been another striking difference between the two longtime quarterbacks. Goff has been a constant presence in the Lions’ Allen Park practice facility, while Rodgers has been a no-show at multiple New York mandatory minicamp workouts. To top it off, Rodgers has seemed more interested in his off-the-field dealings – i.e. flirting with the idea of being independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vice president – than playing for the Jets.
“I’m willing to overlook any, I don’t know, small issues with Jared Goff, and just say thank you for not being Aaron Rodgers,” Valenti said to open up the 4 p.m. hour of his show Wednesday. “Like the idea of a peaceful offseason here, the guy outside of one weird comment about the negativity of the media, he doesn’t cry, he doesn’t bitch about his contract, he doesn’t do unexcused absences. You know what Jared Goff is, he shows up to work. That’s all I want as a sports fan. Show up to work.”
Goff has been the definition of a consummate pro since joining the Lions in 2021. He’s been free of drama and controversy, while Rodgers has been the polar opposite and has repeatedly made headlines for all the wrong reasons since becoming a N.Y. Jet.
You can add Valenti to the growing list of individuals that are fed up with Rodgers’ antics.
“Then you read the insanity of some of these other markets and some of these other quarterbacks and some of the other stuff going on, and Aaron Rodgers is the leader in the clubhouse,” Valenti expressed. “And, it just makes me incredibly thankful that we have a well-adjusted adult here in Jared Goff and not a space alien who’s busy putting olive oil bottles all over the universe and trying to run for VP (vice president) and doing conspiracies and disappearing. And now I’m in a ‘darkness retreat’ and now I’m in a ‘light retreat,’ now I’m drinking tree bark and I’m going to bleep myself for four days. None of it.”
