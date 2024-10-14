Mike Valenti: Lions 'Super Bowl Dream Died'
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is expected to take four to six months in order to recover from a broken tibia and fibula suffered against the Dallas Cowboys.
With his 2024 season likely over, many Lions fans are left to wonder if the team can actually go on to fulfill their goal this year of winning the Super Bowl.
Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket had a blunt assessment of the meaning of losing one of the top young players at his position.
“That was one of the best games I’ve ever seen this franchise play, but the headline is not that for me. The headline is your season’s over. You’re not winning a Super Bowl as currently constituted, because Aidan Hutchinson’s dead," said Valenti. "Along with Aidan, you lost Marcus Davenport. So, your starter on each edge is gone. Aidan was off to one of the hottest, most dominant starts in recent memory of the National Football League. He was starting to enter the conversation of Defensive Player of the Year. So he is your Nick Bosa, he is your T.J. Watt, your Myles Garrett, your pick-a-guy, your game wrecker."
The popular sports radio host noted many at the station were overly optimistic.
Aaron Glenn Reason Detroit Lions Can Overcome Aidan Hutchinson Injury
"Here’s where I’m at. If you don’t go out and swing for the fences, you’ll be good, you’ll be fun, you won’t win the Super Bowl," said Valenti. "And the design of this season, everything we talked about, Super Bowl or bust. So unless Detroit Tigers voodoo happens from your defensive line, where Bobby Woo Woo (Isaac Ukwu) turns into Hasson Reddick in his prime, or Brad (Holmes) breaks character and does something wholly uncharacteristic in the acquisition market, I view it like yesterday your Super Bowl dream died.
"That doesn’t mean you don’t make the playoffs, that’s not what I’m saying. Here’s what I’m saying — outside of Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson was the one player you couldn’t lose. Period, full stop. You do not have anything close. You do not have any way to replace."
Replacement option
Many are clamoring for Holmes to pull off a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.
Valenti explained another option that could set up Detroit's defense for success for the long-term future.
"I’m being serious — Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns are in disrepair, they are in a free fall. They are gonna have to, at minimum, draft a quarterback this year which will trigger a rebuild. The fact is, whether they are able to package picks and move Deshaun Watson to, say Carolina, to eat the money, you’re triggering a rebuild," said Valenti. "If you keep Watson, and the ginormous cap hit next year, you’re triggering a rebuild. What don’t you have money for? $20 million a year edge rushers. Myles Garrett has three years remaining on his deal, $20 million bucks a year. It’s reasonable, it’s long-term, it fits the team’s window and right here, right now."
Cleveland has started the 2024 season with a disappointing 1-5 record.
"If we believe this Lions team is still very good, you’re gonna be picking somewhere between 25 and 32 each of the next two years. Agreed? Call Cleveland up, offer a first-round pick and see where it goes from there," Valenti said. "Myles Garrett. And don’t tell me Myles wants to sit there in Cleveland and rot the rest of his career.”