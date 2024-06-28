Mina Kimes: Jameson Williams Can Be 'The Answer' for Offense
The Detroit Lions are still evaluating what they have in Jameson Williams.
The third-year wideout is enjoying his first full NFL offseason and has drawn praise from coach Dan Campbell throughout the early portion of spring workouts. Now healthy and not dealing with any inhibiting factors, he has the chance to step into a bigger role in 2024.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gave a glimpse at unique ways the team could use the Alabama product, such as end-around reverses and deep routes. The team would benefit greatly from him emerging as a breakout star in the upcoming season.
Appearing on Woodward Sports' 'Woodward Heavyweights' show, ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes explained why she believes Williams can be a legitimate difference-making talent for the offense.
“So part of the reason why I talked about Williams and this offense going from extremely good to potentially being top-three, top-two, whatever, is because this offense is such a load on the ground. They face a lot of single-high coverage, there’s opportunities downfield," Kimes said. "It’s a very efficient offense, but as you guys know it’s not a very explosive one through the air. It’s explosive on the ground, but those opportunities exist."
Williams has dealt with setbacks since entering the league. He didn't debut until late in his rookie season due to a lengthy rehab from a torn ACL, then missed the first four games of 2023 while serving a suspension.
However, his elite speed and tantalizing skill set offers him the opportunity to take advantage of the attention paid to the run game by opposing defenses.
"Jameson Williams is the answer to that, it’s not a problem, but I would say that opportunity," Kimes explained. "The prospect that he was in college, he was my favorite wide receiver in that class. He was so unbelievably gifted in school and obviously he’s battle some injuries since then and a suspension and whatnot, but if he can be even 80 percent of the guy I thought he was coming out of college, to me that’s a massive add to this offense because of how they already threaten defenses and the way that defenses have to play them.”
The Lions have drawn criticism for not adding a significant piece to their receiving corps this offseason. Josh Reynolds' departure does leave a gap in production, but Detroit appears confident in its ability to replace that void.
However, Kimes insinuated that the wide receiver position could be one that Detroit looks to fill at the trade deadline if the production is not up to par outside of All-Pro target Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Another area the analyst believes the team could look to add to later in the year is with the pass-rush. Detroit elected to pass on adding Chase Young among other options at last year's deadline, but the value of adding a player opposite budding star Aidan Hutchinson could prove fruitful if Detroit's pass-rush needs a jolt later in the year.
“It’s plausible. I think they’re gonna really see, ‘Okay, how improved are we on the back-end?’ How much is Reader, how much of an impact do you have there?" Kimes said. "But really, like, what kind of play are we getting from the secondary will go a long way toward determining whether they feel, I wouldn’t call it desperation, but that sort of desire to be opportunistic at the deadline when it comes to the deadline.
"They are a team that does have, and should have, championship aspirations. That would be a position I would target. The other one, though, depending on what happens with Jameson is wide receiver. I still feel like that’s an area they could add just to be more complete in the passing attack. But for me, for both of those positions, it’s gonna be wait-and-see to see what kind of contributions you get early on.”