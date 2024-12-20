Montgomery Out, Three Lions Questionable Against Bears
The Detroit Lions may have to make adjustments on their offensive line in Sunday's Week 16 showdown against the Chicago Bears.
Starting left guard Graham Glasgow has been ruled questionable with a knee injury, meaning the Lions' offensive line may be down a key piece against the divisional opponent. If he is unable to go, the Lions could turn to either Kayode Awosika or Christian Mahogany.
Awosika has more experience, having started seven games in his career including two this year. However, he has been inactive dating back to the Lions' Week 12 game against the Colts as Mahogany has been active in his place.
"Comfortable, I would say we're working (Mahogany) and Kayode on both of those, and working both sides," Dan Campbell said. "And (Michael) Niese has worked a little right guard for us, too. But those two, we're really comfortable with."
Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been ruled out, while Ifeatu Melifonwu was questionable as both players work back from injured reserve. Joining them on the injury report is defensive back Brian Branch, who is questionable with a calf injury.
Detroit's fourth-year coach gave an update on both players returning from IR on Friday, indicating Melifonwu was uncertain and Reeves-Maybin was not expected to play.
"So much of this was about him getting his legs back under him, getting him comfortable this week. I'm not closed to (him playing Sunday). He's gotten a little better every day," Campbell said of Melifonwu. "He'll go out there today and practice and we're working him in some stuff, just see where he's at. But it's good to have him back, it's good to se him out there functioning, working the position. So that's a good thing."
Lions Week 16 Friday injury report
David Montgomery -- OUT (Knee)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- OUT (Neck)
Brian Branch -- Questionable (Calf)
Graham Glasgow -- Questionable (Knee)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Questionable (Hand)