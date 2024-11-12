NFC East Teams Chasing Lions for Top Seed
The Detroit Lions remain at the top of the NFC playoff standings following their comeback win over the Houston Texans.
On a seven-game win streak and holding an 8-1 record, the Lions remain the NFC's top seed after 10 weeks of play. Detroit will have an opportunity to continue improving their record with two consecutive games against teams with below .500 records in Jacksonville and Indianapolis.
Behind Detroit, there are a pair of NFC East teams battling for the second seed as both Washington and Philadelphia have seven wins. The Eagles took over first place in the division after a win over the Cowboys, while the Commanders lost 28-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Lions will welcome a new face to the fold beginning this week, as veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith is expected to join the lineup after being inactive last week. While he was out Sunday, he was an active and engaged member of the sideline helping to coach up his teammates.
“Yeah, I mean, it was – there again, he’s a veteran guy, he’s been around it and he’s wholly embraced the eight wins, ‘Hey, we got eight.’ He walked in the door," said Lions coach Dan Campbell. "But yeah, like I say, he’s – look, it’s one of the reasons he’s been a good player, it’s not just the physical ability he’s got, he’s been around it, he’s seen it, he’s pretty instinctive, he understands the game. And so, those little things that come up, you never know how that’s going to hit with one of our players in real time. So, man, those are good. Look, he’s – I know he just got here, but he’s in, he’s in it and he’s ready to go. I know he was chomping at the bit to play and he’s about to play, so he’s going to be ready to roll.”
Here's a look at the NFC playoff standings after Week 10, with updated playoff seeding.
1.) Detroit Lions (8-1)
2.) Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
3.) Atlanta Falcons (6-4)
4.) Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
5.) Minnesota Vikings (7-2)
6.) Washington Commanders (7-3)
7.) Green Bay Packers (6-3)