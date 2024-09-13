NFC North Roundtable: Lions Lessons Learned
The Detroit Lions emerged victorious in a struggle with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.
Now, the Lions are preparing for a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what is the second of two consecutive playoff rematches. As one of three teams to win in the NFC North last week, the Lions are still in the pole position in the division.
Here's a look at where each team stands ahead of Week 2, with insights from On SI publishers across the division.
NFC North Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Bears, Packers
Week 2: Lions vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m., Sunday, Ford Field)
Key lessons learned from Week 1: The 2024 Lions can win ugly. After enduring a second-half lull that saw the Rams score 17 unanswered, the Lions mounted a late game-tying drive then left no doubt with their physicality on a game-winning drive featuring seven run plays. Despite not being able to get All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown involved for much of the day, the passing attack was able to survive thanks to Jameson Williams’ breakout performance. Meanwhile, the defense got key stops and showed it can get after opposing quarterbacks. Though the overall effort was sloppy at points, it was impressive to see the Lions find the resolve to win as they have so many times under Dan Campbell.
Biggest improvement needed in Week 2: The Lions were able to run the ball with success for most of the evening, but the passing game left more to be desired. Without St. Brown making a significant impact, the Lions relied on Williams for the bulk of their production. Moving forward, the Lions will have to continue finding ways to get St. Brown involved in the offense. -- John Maakaron, Lions OnSI
NFC North rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Week 2: Vikings vs. 49ers (1 p.m., Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium)
Key lessons learned from Week 1: Minnesota's offensive line is three parts good-to-great and two parts meh-to-awful. The good-to-greats include tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill and left guard Blake Brandel. Darrisaw and O'Neill made non-factors out of New York edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux while Brandel was the second-highest graded guard in the NFL in Week 1 (per PFF). Earning the "meh" designation is center Garrett Bradbury and the "bad" tag goes to right guard Ed Ingram. Both were bullied by Dexter Lawrence and we're at the point in their respective careers that expectations shouldn't be very high going forward.
Biggest improvement needed in Week 2: If Ingram isn't better against Javon Hargave and the interior D-line of the 49ers, Sam Darnold could again find himself trying to slide away from big-time pressure up the middle. Perhaps the more important improvement, however, will be the rise of a No. 2 receiver if Jordan Addison (ankle) isn't able to play. Justin Jefferson will get all of the attention, giving Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield Sr. an opportunity to prove Vikings brass right that they made the correct decision not signing a free agent receiver during training camp. -- Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
NFC North rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Week 2: Packers vs. Colts (1 p.m., Sunday, Lambeau Field)
Key lessons learned from Week 1: Good things happen when the ball is in Jayden Reed’s hands. The whole “No. 1 receiver” story line this offseason was so stupid. Reed is a stud. If not for a 12-man penalty, Reed would have had more than 200 total yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Green Bay’s safeties are infinitely improved with Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard, both of whom had strong debuts.
Biggest improvement needed in Week 2: Especially without Jordan Love, the run game needs to be better. By the numbers, it was fabulous against Philadelphia with 21 carries for 163 yards. However, runs of 33 yards (for a touchdown) by Reed and 33 and 22 yards by Josh Jacobs skewed the numbers. Jacobs had six carries for 4 yards in the first half before finishing with 16 carries for 84 yards. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry. If he can consistently get 5 yards rather than 0, 0, 1, 22, the offense will be fine. -- Bill Huber, Packers On SI.
Week 2: Bears at Texans (8:20 p.m. Sunday, NRG Stadium)
Key lessons learned from Week 1: Caleb Williams is a rookie quarterback and as such will go through struggles. He also isn't in college any more, where each of his attempts to move out of the pocket used to mean something good, because defenders are bigger and faster now. Also, the Bears actually may have an answer at defensive end as an extra pass rusher in Darrell Taylor (2 sacks, 8 tackles, forced fumble).
Biggest improvement needed in Week 2: Williams needs to find more receivers when they're going to be open, not when they actually are open. The offensive line must avoid total breakdowns blocking the run and pass both, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can't ignore the running game like last week, with 14 carries by backs, and can't ignore tight end Cole Kmet, who had only 27 play reps. -- Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI.