NFL Analysts Expect Regression From Lions in 2025
The schedule has been released, and there is no more uncertainty about the Detroit Lions' path toward a third-straight division title in the 2025 season.
Detroit's 2025 slate will be a grind, with 11 games against teams that made the playoffs last season. The team will play eight home games and nine on the road, and will be battle-tested throughout the year for what it hopes is another postseason run.
Here's a look at what experts had to say about the Lions' 2025 schedule.
Sports Illustrated
Record prediction: 14-3
"Perhaps this could be the Lions’ revenge tour after falling flat in the divisional playoff loss against the Commanders. We should find out immediately if Dan Campbell’s Lions are still just as good without former coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Detroit gets divisional foes Green Bay and Chicago before a Week 3 showdown in Baltimore."
FOX Sports
Record prediction: 11-6
"The Lions are, and should be, the favorites to win the NFC North again. Their roster still looks great top to bottom, and they’ll be getting perhaps the league’s best pass rusher back from injury inAidan Hutchinson. Still, there’s bound to be some regression when you lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs. After Detroit won 15 games last season though, I’m just not sure a little regression is going to matter all that much."
USA Today
Record prediction: 11-6
"Even if things work out for the group, they still have to deal with what should be a good division. The Packers are healthier, the Vikings are always solid and the Bears are improved with Ben Johnson now calling the shots.
With Jared Goff's outdoor struggles and some cold weather cities on the docket, this is no easy road for Detroit.
Despite overcoming an endless list of injuries last season, replicating a 15-2 season isn't easy. Dan Campbell's group is primed for another playoff appearance, even if the final record isn't as glamorous."
Bleacher Report
Record prediction: 9-8
"We should expect a drop-off in Detroit's win-loss record after an incredible run last season. The Lions will find it hard to replicate that in a highly competitive division with their former offensive coordinator going to a rival.
The Lions have a brutally tough road schedule this year. Outside of the division, they will play five of their six away games against playoff teams from the previous season. At home, the Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs will deal this club some losses.
Remember, the Philadelphia Eagles went 14-3 in 2022 and dropped to 11-6 the following year with a pair of new coordinators. The Lions will take a bigger fall with their daunting road schedule in a competitive division. They will hover around .500 in 2025."
ESPN
Record prediction: Not given.
"The 2024 season was certainly one to remember in Detroit as the Lions roared to a 15-2 regular season, securing home field throughout the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. However, with a schedule against a who's who of elite quarterbacks, and a new-look coaching staff in place, it's unlikely that the Lions will match that 15-win mark. But they could ultimately be a better team overall."
NFL.com
Record prediction: Not given.
"There won’t be a ton of family time for the Lions around the holidays this year. Along with hosting their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, this year against the Packers, Detroit will travel to Minnesota on Christmas Day. Marquee games are great for the audience at home. It’s a different story when you’re playing on short rest late in the campaign."