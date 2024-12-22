Predictions: Lions-Bears
The Detroit Lions will be playing outdoors for only the second time this season. Though they struggled last year in their trip to Chicago, I expect their fortunes to be better this time around.
Detroit is coming off its first loss since Week 2, while the Bears have been beaten in eight straight games. As a result, the Lions will be hungry to dominate and get back on the right track. With the Bears struggling to find an identity on offense, I expect the defense to force Caleb Williams into at least on turnover.
The Lions' offense should be able to find a groove, as they've proven they can win in the elements. It may not be their most explosive effort, but Detroit should be able to do more than enough to get the job done.
Lions 27, Bears 13
It's a rematch of the Thanksgiving Day thriller between the Lions and Bears. Detroit, who currently sits at 12-2, will head to Soldier Field in Chicago for a road contest.
The Lions are coming off a brutal loss to the Bills at home, a game in which they lost several key players to injury including the likes of Carlton Davis, Alim McNeill, Khalil Dorsey, and, of course, David Montgomery.
That said, the Bears are pretty bad. They don't have much in the ways of a head coach and currently riding an 8-game losing streak. Not to mention, their defense is among the worst in the entire NFL at stopping the run game. I said it before and I'll say it again: Caleb Williams is good, but not great.
On the flip side, look for RB Jahmyr Gibbs to take command of the RB room. I think he'll put on a clinic offensively. Jared Goff should be solid as usual and Amon-Ra. St. Brown should chip in nicely as well.
Even with all of the Lions recent injuries, they'll still get the job done against the lowly Bears squad, moving to 13-2 on the year.
Lions 28, Bears 21
On Sunday, the Lions will travel to the Windy City for a Thanksgiving Day encore with the Bears.
It will be a cold one at Soldier Field, as it's supposed to be only 31 degrees by the time of kickoff (1 p.m.). This will put to test the theory that Detroit quarterback Jared Goff is unable to thrive in the cold weather.
The Lions will also be down an additional three starters for the Week 16 matchup: cornerback Carlton Davis (fractured jaw), defensive tackle Alim McNeill (torn ACL) and running back David Montgomery (torn MCL).
Conceivably, the injury-ravaged state of Detroit's roster provides the Bears with a decent chance to prevail on Sunday. Yet, I don't see it coming to fruition for Chicago, which has lost eight in a row (and last won all the way back in Week 6 against Jacksonville).
The Lions get back on the right track and sweep the season series against Caleb Williams & Co.
Lions 31, Bears 23
The Lions should be a group that is very eager to return to the field to get the bad taste out of their mouths from losing last week against the Buffalo Bills.
It will be intriguing to see how Detroit's defense rebounds after all the doom and gloom talk this week.
While Caleb Williams and the Bears offense may poise a challenge, Detroit's offense should be able to exploit a Bears defense that has not played all that well recently.
Jahmyr Gibbs has an opportunity to be the feature running back and will likely be the spark Detroit needs to get back in the win column.
Detroit 24, Bears 17