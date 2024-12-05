Predictions: Packers-Lions
The Detroit Lions are banged up, as four key members of their starting lineup will be sidelined. Once again, they'll have to rely on their depth, particularly on defense.
All the injuries have forced the Lions to fortify their lineup with veteran depth. While this group has been good in recent weeks, the Packers present a new challenge with their wealth of skill position players. If the Lions cannot get pressure on Jordan Love, it will be a long night.
Detroit has the offense to win in a shootout, but how many points will be enough? This game could be a high-scoring affair. The Packers have the chance to take adavantage of a depleted defense, but the Lions seem to overcome situations like these all the time.
As a result, it's hard to pick against them. The Lions somehow find a way to emerge victorious, as the defense gets just enough stops and Jake Bates kicks the game-winner at the final horn.
Lions 33, Packers 30
Following a shaky win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions prepare to face off against the NFC-rival Green Bay Packers.
The Packers are healthy for the first time in awhile, and should give the Lions a run for their money. Detroit's defense is severely depleted, underscored by the news of Taylor Decker and DJ Reader being ruled out for Thursday.
However, as long as Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery remain solid on offense, I think Detroit will sneak away with yet another victory. One other area that I'll be keeping my eye on is to see what new roster additions Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams will bring to the table.
Lions 27, Packers 21
The Lions will clash with the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Ford Field, in pursuit of a season sweep of their NFC North rivals.
With a win, Dan Campbell's team will extend its franchise-best winning streak to 11 games.
It'll be easier said than done against the Matt LaFleur-led Packers, which are playing Detroit at just the perfect time. Since their first matchup with the Packers, the Lions have lost a myriad of players to injury, including linebackers Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive linemen Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike and Mekhi Wingo. And now left tackle Taylor Decker and defensive tackle DJ Reader have also been ruled out for the Week 14 contest.
Subsequently, I believe Green Bay will have the upper hand in this divisional tilt and enact revenge on Detroit for its Week 9 win over Jordan Love & Co.
Packers 31, Lions 28
The rash of Lions injuries has made the challenge of limiting the Packers offense this week significantly more difficult.
Aaron Glenn will be put to the test again this week, as Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been a driving force leading his team to several recent victories.
While DJ Reader's presence will be missed, Alim McNeill and Brodric Martin will be tasked with clogging up the middle on defense and limiting the Packers' rushing attack.
Like many, I am curious to see how the new players signed on defense impact the game in their debut for Detroit.
Detroit's offense must understand it is time for one of the best scoring offenses in the NFL to carry the team for the remainder of the regular season.
Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should both again find the end zone in a Week 14 contest that will require an additional period to determine the winner.
At home in primetime, Detroit will find an avenue to win a close game in overtime.
Lions 33, Packers 27