Former Bears RB: GM 'Stupid AF' Who Would Let David Montgomery Go
The response to the Detroit Lions decision to extend running back David Montgomery has been universally positive.
Montgomery has showcased that he is a solid culture fit and embodies everything head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes envision players being about that join the organization.
The talented running back joins Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell in earning lucractive extensions this year.
Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen posted a blunt message on social media after hearing the news his former teammate earned an extension.
Cohen posted, "Any GM who would let bro walk is stupid af."
Detroit's coaching staff has praised the efforts of the running backs this season, but still feel the unit has an even higher ceiling to reach.
"A lot of the things that we do in the room, and even other people's rooms, they do it because he does it. He is the kind of guy that sets the tone for the day of practice, and the way that he finishes," said running backs coach Scottie Montgomery. "You guys have seen out there, some of these runs that most people would stop running after 25 yards. He’s going 50, 60, 70 yards."
After revealing to Sports Illustrated struggles with mental health in the past, the 27-year-old also shared, "I'm having the best time of my life. And I'm enjoying life for exactly what it is."
Additional reading
1.) David Montgomery Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
2.) Lions, David Montgomery Agree to Contract Extension