Predictions: Lions-Cowboys
The Lions and Cowboys matchup offers another opportunity for the Lions to showcase their legitimacy as contenders in front of a national audience.
The Lions will have a major advantage up front, as the Cowboys will be without a number of notable pieces on their defensive line. Most notably, versatile All-Pro defender Micah Parsons will be out with an injury. As a result, the Lions should be able to dominate in the trenches.
As long as the Lions limit the big plays, they should hold the upper hand for most of Sunday's game. Look for Jameson Williams to stretch the field vertically, and Sam LaPorta to hold down the middle of the field. Detroit's offense should keep its rythym going after a strong Week 4 showing against Seattle.
Lions 31, Cowboys 20
Fresh off the bye week, the Detroit Lions are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road this Sunday.
The Lions should be ready to get back to business as they've had ample time to get healthy and prepare for this NFC matchup.
I'm excited for this game because if it's anything like last year's contest, it will certainly be entertaining.
I've got my eyes on Jared Goff, as I'm curious to see how he'll rebound after his record-setting perfect passing game against the Seahawks.
Similarly, will Detroit lean on its strong RB combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, or play more of the long game with the duo of wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams?
All in all, this looks like another victory for Detroit, as I can see them taking down Dak Prescott and company this weekend.
Lions 28, Cowboys 24
On Sunday, the Lions, losers of six in a row against Dallas, will look to beat the Cowboys for the first time since the 2013 season.
I believe that Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will place a major emphasis on the run game in this Week 6 matchup. And doing so should pay major dividends for Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense as a whole.
On the other side of the field, I expect EDGE Aidan Hutchinson to wreak havoc early and often against Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott. I think he'll affect Prescott's timing and accuracy the entirety of the game.
With all this said, I believe that Hutchinson & Co. ultimately get revenge against Dallas and secure a significant road win in the process.
Lions 31, Cowboys 27
The Detroit Lions are healthy and ready to erase the bad memory that occurred the last time these two teams faced off in Dallas.
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should set the tone against a Cowboys defense that is dealing with a myriad of injuries.
Detroit's defense must find any avenue to not allow CeeDee Lamb to record explosive plays.
Dak Prescott will do his best to keep the NFC East squad in the game, but the Lions will have the last laugh this time around.
Constant poor officiating decisions came to a head last season, when the officials made one of the worst calls in recent memory, flagging Taylor Decker for being ineligible.
Detroit leaves Dallas this year with a narrow three-point victory.
Lions 30, Cowboys 27.