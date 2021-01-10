Social Media Reacts Favorably to NFL Broadcast on Nickelodeon

NFL broadcasts its first game on Nickelodeon, and it's actually entertaining.

The NFL is currently broadcasting its first ever game on Nickelodeon, and the untraditional broadcast has been met with favorable reviews.

"Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick's sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn. We're incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together," said Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment.

According to SB Nation, "There’s a bell curve to how much this kind of presentation works. If you know nothing about football it’s perfect. If you’re semi-knowledgable and want to know a little more, then you’re not going to learn much. If you’re a veteran football watcher and gain little from a traditional broadcast, then why not watch something that’s based on pure fun?"

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Bears-Saints game on Nickelodeon.

