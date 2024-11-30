What They're Saying: David Montgomery Serves Payback
Here is a collection of quotes from the Detroit Lions players and coaches, via the team's social media channel, following their 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.
On the emotions of winning a close game:
“Look, I told the team, that’s what I said. You know, if you’re not careful, you start grading your own wins, and it’s good because you have these standards—the way you think you should play, by your own standards, by what you have. Has nothing to do with the opponent, it’s just you know yourselves, and you know what you’re capable of. And so, if you’re not careful, you start going too far down that thing. Then you start taking wins for granted. Ultimately, that’s a good win against an opponent that has fought every week, and this was the third game in a row, division game, that those guys have brought it over there. So we did what we had to do to win. We’ll clean up the other stuff that cost us some points. I’m not worried about that. But I will take this “W” and I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”
On players stepping up on defense despite injuries:
“Yeah, it’s fun to see that. Obviously, Za’Darius (Smith) is a new addition to our team, but (Al-Quadin) Muhammad’s been doing a good job since he got here – on defense, on scout team making it hard on us, then obviously in the games now, he’s doing a great job. It’s fun to see guys step up, it’s never fun to see guys get hurt or get injured or have to leave the game – but when guys are able to step up and make those plays and make a name for themselves on national television, it’s fun.”
On beating his former team:
“It’s always good being able to get a win on somebody that didn’t think I was good enough. I love, I appreciate Chicago for taking a chance on me, for giving me a shot and an opportunity. I was happy to get that win.”
On being introduced with Jahmyr Gibbs during pregame introductions:
“It’s super cool. I’ve never experienced nothing like it. Jahmyr’s my little brother, I’m super blessed to have him in my life as a football player, but as a human for me too. So being able to share that moment and that experience with him, and kind of how the Sonic and Knuckles thing is going, it’s pretty dope to be a part of.”
On breaking the Thanksgiving losing streak and it's importance:
“Yeah, definitely. What was it, eight years? Seven. It was a long time. It was about time it’d get broke.”
What the 11-1 start says about the team:
“That we can go really far and we’ve just got to stay on the details, stay hungry, don’t get complacent and keep going.”
On the team getting its 10th straight win:
“It’s big. We’re rolling. We’re rolling, we’re moving real well. I think that’s the main part. We’ve got a couple things to fix up for this win, even though it’s a win we’ve got a couple things to fix. We’re gonna fix those and we’re gonna be better. Just keep getting better and better and better every week.”
On how the team was able to win on a short week:
“I think we just have a good culture, good group of guys, good coaching staff and we find ways to win. Whether it’s ugly, close, blowout, we find ways to win. And that’s what a good team does.”
On if he feels more pressure when the Lions call a play for him:
“No, it’s really so fun. Every time I get a play, whether it’s like this or just out in front blocking, I just have fun with it. Those opportunities don’t come a lot and the trust that Ben (Johnson) and the whole offense has in me, I love it. I love when it’s on my shoulders and it’s fun.”
On what he learned from the Lions running 'Mighty Duck,' a play designed for him to throw a pass:
“I found out just how much energy the ball carriers use when they have the ball. After that play, I was really exhausted. I think the ball won’t touch my hands for a while.”
On the team’s mentality:
“Get extra work in after practice, you don’t get that everywhere you go with the young guys. So everybody’s keying in, buying in and I’m so excited about it. Obviously we’ve got coaches that played in the league, so man, everybody wants to know what it takes to win. As you can see, we’re 11-1 today.”
On his 1.5 sack performance:
“I missed him twice, I don’t know if y’all saw that or not. I missed him and then I told myself if I get another opportunity, I’m not gonna miss him this time. So I was able to come up with how many? 1.5, that’s something. I was still able to come back and make those tackles. So I learned from my mistakes early from that game.”
On his performance Thursday:
"It feels great, but it don't mean nothing if when that opportunity comes, you don't step up to the challenge. I was looking forward to the opportunity, and I went out and took advantage of it."
On Za'Darius Smith's performance despite being banged up:
"It's football. Sometimes you get banged up, but that's what we (traded for) him for. Just keep playing and stay relentless and shake it off. That's the great thing about football."