Jared Goff, Za'Darius Smith Chasing Lucrative Contract Bonuses

What Two Lions players could earn in bonuses in their NFL contract.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to teammates before a snap during the first half at Soldier Field
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to teammates before a snap during the first half at Soldier Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are making their final push towards their goal of winning the NFC North division and earning a No. 1 seed all throughout the NFL playoffs.

For two members of the roster, there are contract bonuses they can work towards that would add monies to their bank account.

ESPN's Ben Baby looked up several incentives that were on the line for several NFL players, with data being gathered by the Roster Management System.

Jared Goff is having a career season and has been in the MVP conversation due to leading his team to a 13-2 record.

If the Lions are able to win the Super Bowl, and the 30-year-old has played in 50 percent of offensive snaps, Goff's 2028 base salary increases by $1 million.

One of the moves made by general manager Brad Holmes to bolster the defense was trading for veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.

Unfortunately, Marcus Davenport is out for the remainder of the season and the team moved on from James Houston.

According to ESPN, "Smith needs two more sacks to reach 10 for the season and earn $250,000. If he can somehow get four more, the Lions will pay him a $500,000 bonus. If he can hit either incentive, he'll get an additional $250,000 for the Lions' clinching a playoff berth."

Published
