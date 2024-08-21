Observations: Goff Throws Two Picks, St. Brown Dominates Scrimmage
The Detroit Lions held a scrimmage at Wednesday's practice. Dan Campbell pitted the first-team units against each other, giving the session a game-like feel with a running clock and four quarters. Even crowd noise was pumped in throughout practice.
It was designed to give the starters a simulated game atmosphere, as many will likely not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Today's kind of the last big practice before we start to get ready for Pittsburgh this weekend," Campbell said. "So it'll be a lot of one's versus one's, offense versus defense. And then we'll have the two's kind of working in between, they're in kind of a normal practice mode. They won't get as many practice reps, but we're gonna kind of scrimmage out the first offense versus the first defense and then have special teams in the middle."
Here are observations from Day 16 of Lions' training camp.
New wrinkles and scrimmage structure
With much of the necessary work done from a preparation standpoint, the Lions wanted practice to feel like a game for their starters. This included adding new installs and trying to generate looks to confuse the other side of the ball.
"Now, it's a little bit of new installs or beginning to blend in. We've been tinkering with stuff but we'll have some new wrinkles today on offense," Campbell said. "Different looks, different fronts, pressures and things that are, let's see what it looks like. We don't necessarily major in them, but they're good wrinkles to see if we like them. To attack each other, offense and defense, to see if we can expose each other a little bit."
The scrimmage was generated for both the offense and defense to generate points based on certain outcomes. It was a physical session designed to serve as the closing stages to practice before the starters begin preparing for the Rams next week.
"Really, this type of day is really getting, this is another step to prepare these players that are playing in this Rams game, to get them physically ready," Campbell said. "Because this will, for the most part, be their (preseason) game."
Sewell leaves injured
All-Pro offensive lineman Penei Sewell went down midway through the third quarter of the scrimmage and left practice. Detroit could be dealing with injuries to both Sewell and Kevin Zeitler, who has been limited in practice as of late.
Colby Sorsdal stepped in to replace Sewell, while undrafted free agent Kingsley Eguakun stepped in at right guard for Zeitler.
Alim McNeill has huge day
McNeill has been one of the most popular breakout candidates on the Lions' roster, as the addition of DJ Reader is expected to do wonders for the defensive tackle. Even with Reader currently sidelined, though, McNeill had a massive day Wednesday.
Along with several stops in the run game, McNeill had a sack and a pass deflection. The sack came at a big juncture, with the offense facing a third-and-5 having just crossed midfield. It was also one play after McNeill stopped David Montgomery for a loss.
Defense dominates first quarter
McNeill's effort was part of a larger dominant group effort by the defense. Campbell promised unique looks on both sides of the ball, and the defense held the upper hand for most of the day.
The Lions' offense struggled to generate any sort of positive momentum and turned the ball over on several occasions. Jared Goff threw a pair of interceptions, one to Carlton Davis and another to Alex Anzalone that was deflected.
Hendon Hooker, who operated the second-team offense Wednesday, also turned the ball over. He fired an interception into the hands of undrafted safety Chelen Garnes. The defense built a 30-3 lead on the offense in the second quarter of the scrimmage.
It was a difficult day for Hooker, who also lost a fumble on a scramble attempt and botched multiple snaps.
Offense responds
After falling behind 30-3 with Anzalone's interception, the offense finally began to find its groove. After a pair of runs by David Montgomery, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a big gain deep into the red zone.
Detroit's defense stifled the offense on three straight plays, including Brian Branch racing in to stifle Montgomery on third-and-goal from the 2. Branch drilled Montgomery, knocking him to his back.
Still, Detroit's offense was able to get into the end zone on fourth down with a short pass from Goff to Parker Hesse.
Nate Sudfeld was next onto the field, hitting Donovan Peoples-Jones on back-to-back passes to inch deeper into opposing territory. Entering the red zone, Sudfeld threw incomplete on first down and Jermar Jefferson was stopped on second down. However, the chains moved when Sudfeld hit Maurice Alexander to move inside the 10-yard line.
On first-and-goal, Zonovan Knight raced into the end zone. The second-team offense's points did not count toward the overall total in the scrimmage.
The Lions' first-team offense was able to inch closer with a field goal prior to halftime of the scrimmage, cutting the lead to 32-13.
St. Brown in peak form
A highlight throughout the scrimmage for the offense was once again St. Brown, who continues to have a superb showing in his fourth NFL training camp. As the Lions started the second half, St. Brown had the first catch on a slant route for seven yards.
That first drive of the third quarter would end with a score, as Goff completed a pass to Kalif Raymond near the goal-line.
Goff went back to St. Brown again to start the next offensive series, then the pair connected for a first down conversion on a third-and-3. The third quarter came to an end with the offense driving, and they would convert with a touchdown from Goff to Brock Wright to cut the lead to 32-27.
Unofficially, St. Brown finished with 10 catches for around 112 yards. This is yet another example of the wide receiver being primed for yet another big season.
Final drive
The first-team offense took the field down five with one minute remaining. They were given two time outs and started at midfield. On first down, Goff threw incomplete in the direction of Jameson Williams.
Detroit's defense came up big on second down, as Aidan Hutchinson sacked Goff for a big loss to force a third-and-18. Goff once again threw incomplete on third down, and his fourth down completion to St. Brown was short of the marker to bring the scrimmage to an end.
Bates report
Kicker Jake Bates went 4-of-5 on extra point attempts and 2-of-3 on field goal attempts, with his miss coming from 48 yards out. The wind played a factor, but he continues to look strong for the most part after his early struggles in camp.