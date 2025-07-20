Levi Onwuzurike to Miss 2025 NFL Season
Before the official start of training camp, the Detroit Lions placed a total of nine players on injury lists.
Several players dealing with severe injuries from last season, including Alim McNeill, Mekhi Wingo and Malcolm Rodriguez, were expected to start the season on the injury list.
To the surprise of many, veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike were among those not available at the start of training camp.
On Sunday, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed that Onwuzurike underwent ACL surgery and will miss the entire 2025 season.
“Let me start with Levi. Levi’s out for the year," Campbell said. "Levi’s surgery, it was significant but it needed to be done. Out of his control, so he will miss the season.”
After signing a one-year, prove-it deal, the former Washington Huskies defensive lineman has been dealt another injury setback that he must work his way back from. He missed the entire 2022 season with a back injury, so this marks the second time he has had a significant season-ending surgery in his five-year career.
Aside from Onwuzurike, the rest of the players on Detroit's injury lists are eligible to return at any time. Decker had an offseason shoulder surgery, and Campbell believes that a return target date could be after the Hall of Fame game.
“We feel like there’s a good chance we can get 'Deck' back after the Hall of Fame game," Campbell explained. "He’s good, just cleaned out the shoulder a little bit. We’re gonna work him back in when he’s ready to go, get the strength back but he’s in a good place."
Paschal, meanwhile, had a surgery that will sideline him likely through the preseason. The Lions are targeting a early September return for the defensive end, perhaps around Labor Day.
"Paschal will be just a tick longer (than Decker), probably early September," Campbell said. "Labor Day maybe we can start working him into practice. That’s the plan right now. Both of those guys had some surgeries to clean some stuff out and help them out.”
Detroit is now in an acclimation period, and will ramp up the intensity of practice steadily before practicing in pads later in camp.