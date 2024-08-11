Observations: Jameson Williams Struggles, Jake Bates Blasts Kick
The Detroit Lions have completed a week of the preseason and are charging quickly toward the regular season.
After a first look at the team in the preseason-opening loss to the New York Giants, the Lions are preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Dan Campbell is putting plenty of emphasis on the upcoming week of practice before the second of three preseason games.
"You guys know this who have been around, now they're in camp," Campbell said. "This is camp. We started the week, way back when this started and it was acclimation, then you get to put the pads on and it's all fresh and new. Then you go to the Giants, different opponent and now we're back home. We're seeing the same faces and so this is when you're sore, you're tired, you're beat up, you find out who's who. This is where you get an advantage if you approach it that way, and we will, our guys will."
The Lions worked on different situations and scenarios Sunday, including four-minute and being backed up in their own territory. It was not a fully padded practice, as players wore shells with shoulder pads and helmets.
"Today's gonna be get them on their feet, move them around, four minute backed up, one-on-ones, crisp, clean and really prep them for tomorrow," Campbell said. "So we're gonna get good work, but it's really over the next two practices after this where the bulk of what we're gonna get is coming in. I like where we're at."
Here are observations from Sunday's training camp practice.
1-on-1's
The Lions put their players in 1-on-1 work early in practice Sunday, allowing wide receivers to square off with cornerbacks and safeties. Carlton Davis got a pass breakup against Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams had an early drop working against Terrion Arnold.
A highlight of the drill was when Jared Goff connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a deep ball with Brian Branch in coverage. Goff also had completions to Jalon Calhoun and St. Brown.
With Hendon Hooker sidelined, Nate Sudfeld did the rest of the work with the second- and third-team. He had completions to Tom Kennedy and Kaden Davis, while Tre'Quan Smith couldn't get his feet down in bounds against Khalil Dorsey.
11-on-11
To start team drills, Goff fired an incompletion in the direction of James Mitchell. Arnold was in coverage on the play. After a run by David Montgomery, Goff fired back-to-back incompletions in the direction of Jameson Williams.
The first-team offense saw its run come to an end when Derrick Barnes unloaded on Jahmyr Gibbs in pass protection and finished the play with a sack.
The second-team offense went three-and-out, with two runs and an incompletion in the direction of Donovan Peoples-Jones. Isaiah Williams made a nice play, hauling in a pass that was deflected by a defender.
Aaron Glenn's group largely held the edge during this portion of practice, as the offense was unable to generate big plays. This served as a strong step for the secondary that continues to gel together.
Dorsey stands out
Cornerback Khalil Dorsey had a strong day Sunday. He had multiple pass breakups, including one on Isaiah Williams when he poked the ball away. Dorsey was also in coverage on Tre'Quan Smith's pass that was ruled incomplete, maintaining leverage on the boundary.
Dorsey broke up a pass from Sudfeld in the direction of Shane Zylstra during another team rep. Campbell also complimented Dorsey's performance in Thursday's preseason opener, where he played 27 snaps.
The Lions' secondary is in search of depth behind starters Davis and Arnold, along with rookie Ennis Rakestraw and versatile veteran Amik Robertson. Dorsey has playing experience from last season and has also made an impact on special teams.
Situational work
The first situation the Lions' offense faced saw them start backed up with 2:24 remaining. It was designed for the offense to get out of the shadow of their end zone. Ben Johnson's starting unit was unable to move the chains on their opportunity, as two runs were followed by a sack from Derrick Barnes to force a punt.
For the second-team, Sudfeld was sacked on first down and threw incomplete on second down to force a third-and-15.
Sudfeld connected with Tom Kennedy to make it fourth-and-5, and he hit Maurice Alexander, which moved the chains. After a drop on first-down, though, Sudfeld was intercepted by Brandon Joseph.
On the next go-around, the second-team began with the ball. They ran the ball three consecutive times in an effort to bleed the clock, and the defense forced a punt after carries by Sione Vaki and Craig Reynolds.
For the starters, Jameson Williams made a difficult, highlight-reel catch to get the ball moving. After a spike, Goff hit Kalif Raymond with two seconds remaining to set up a field goal.
Jake Bates, who rewarded the Lions' confidence in him with a 53-yard made field goal in Thursday's preseason game, nailed a 63-yard field goal to win the drill and end practice.
"It's awesome hearing your head coach have a little trust in you," Bates told Lions On SI. "But now it's my job to show that he can have trust in me, so that's what I'm trying to work on every day. Some days don't go my way, some days they do. But like he tries to hammer home with the whole team, just be consistent. Be the same person every day. That's what I'm trying to be and that's what I want to be for this team and this organization that has done so much for me and taken a chance on me."
Notes
1.) Dylan Larkin and teammate Alex DeBrincat were among members of the Detroit Red Wings in attendance for Sunday's practice. The players gifted several Lions with custom Red Wings jerseys.
"I think we're excited about football being back," Larkin said. "With how the team did last year, the expectations they have and just talking to a few of the guys on the field, it's a good thing to have. It's good that the Lions have, we haven't had much of that. Being out here makes me want to get back to work a little bit, it's getting to that time."
Last hockey season, the Red Wings were in the thick of the playoff push through the final regular season game. After narrowly missing a playoff berth, Larkin and the Red Wings are hoping that the momentum within the city can carry over between the Lions and Red Wings.
"We had multiple games last year where the Lions played and then we played after them at home," Larkin said. "A lot of fans got to do both games and they brought the energy to our building. You could just feel it. We saw what the Lions were able to do and it motivated us in a really good way."
2.) Campbell noted that the competition between Hogan Hatten and Scott Daly for the long-snapper position is a real one. Hatten showed versatility Thursday, as he logged snaps at linebacker late in the game.
“That’s a real competition. One of the reasons we wanted to bring Hogan in, he was intriguing, was his coverage ability," Campbell said. "He did play linebacker in college, so he runs pretty good and he’s kind of got an awareness on the football. You saw he played some defensive snaps for us, a couple, we needed him in there with where we were at at linebacker to finish the game out. That’s what he’s got.
"Now, it’s about, okay, what we know about Daly, Daly’s been able to snap consistently. Under pressure, big games, different looks, handling the protection and the snap, so that’s the next step for him. He’s got to be able to prove that he can do that with a rush on him. Game’s on the line, some of these hard situations is what we’ve got to try to put him in. It is a real competition right now.”
3.) The Lions reportedly worked out three players: Abraham Beauplan, whom they signed, wide receiver Alex Erickson and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.