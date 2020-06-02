Lions guard Oday Aboushi is the first Palestinian-American player in the National Football League to stick with the team that drafted him.

Appearing on "The Jim Rome Show" Tuesday, Aboushi shared the importance of making a difference in the world to him and to his family.

"Always growing up, our parent's always instilled in us, 'treat people how you want to be treated' no matter what they are in life, no matter what position you hold. For us, carrying that mantra, carrying that quote with us throughout life really prepared us and helped propel us to the positions we are today," Aboushi said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aboushi recently donated 35,000 pounds of food in New York City.

Aboushi explained, "We teamed up with a bunch of community members. PCNY, it was really their initiative. We were able to distribute everything and get it out. We were able to give out boxes, we had people pick up boxes, drop boxes off to soup kitchens and other places of need, and other shelters throughout New York City where they did not have as much access to food. We handed out 35,000 pounds of produce in a matter of three hours."

As successful as Aboushi has become in his athletic career, several of his siblings share the same level of career success.

One of his sisters has fought for underprivileged kids, another sister is a surgeon while another is about to become a nurse.

His brother is a second-year resident fighting on the front lines, aiding those infected with the coronavirus.

Aboushi signed with the Lions in 2019, and appeared in seven games.

Last month, he signed a one-year contract, and he will be in competition for one of the guard positions along the offensive line.

If his work ethic and commitment to excellence are anything like his siblings', Aboushi will not find trouble finding a spot on the Lions' offensive line this upcoming season.

