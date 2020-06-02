AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Oday Aboushi Is the Ninth of 10 Children in His Family and Wants to Make a Difference

John Maakaron

Lions guard Oday Aboushi is the first Palestinian-American player in the National Football League to stick with the team that drafted him. 

Appearing on "The Jim Rome Show" Tuesday, Aboushi shared the importance of making a difference in the world to him and to his family.

"Always growing up, our parent's always instilled in us, 'treat people how you want to be treated' no matter what they are in life, no matter what position you hold. For us, carrying that mantra, carrying that quote with us throughout life really prepared us and helped propel us to the positions we are today," Aboushi said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Aboushi recently donated 35,000 pounds of food in New York City. 

Aboushi explained, "We teamed up with a bunch of community members. PCNY, it was really their initiative. We were able to distribute everything and get it out. We were able to give out boxes, we had people pick up boxes, drop boxes off to soup kitchens and other places of need, and other shelters throughout New York City where they did not have as much access to food. We handed out 35,000 pounds of produce in a matter of three hours."

As successful as Aboushi has become in his athletic career, several of his siblings share the same level of career success. 

One of his sisters has fought for underprivileged kids, another sister is a surgeon while another is about to become a nurse. 

His brother is a second-year resident fighting on the front lines, aiding those infected with the coronavirus. 

Aboushi signed with the Lions in 2019, and appeared in seven games. 

Last month, he signed a one-year contract, and he will be in competition for one of the guard positions along the offensive line. 

If his work ethic and commitment to excellence are anything like his siblings', Aboushi will not find trouble finding a spot on the Lions' offensive line this upcoming season. 

Related

Orlovsky: Lions Will Make Playoffs If Defense Plays "Average"

3 Bold Detroit Lions Predictions

3 College Quarterbacks Lions Must Keep an Eye

Did Lions Draft the Best Tight End in 2019?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Lions Draft the Best Tight End in 2019 Draft?

Did the Lions make the correct draft choice by drafting tight end T.J. Hockenson over Noah Fant? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jarrad Davis' Physical Transformation Explained

SI All Lions caught up with trainer David Lawrence for a Q&A regarding the physical transformation of Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Bold Detroit Lions Predictions

What are your bold predictions for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

IONO

3 College Quarterbacks Lions Should Keep Eye On

Here are three college quarterbacks the Lions should focus on from the 2021 NFL Draft class. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Orlovsky: Lions Will Make Playoffs If Defense Plays 'Average'

ESPN analyst believes the Lions can make the playoffs if the defense just plays average. Read more.

John Maakaron

Early Look at Lions Potential 53-Man Roster

This could be the Lions roster when the Lions open the 2020 season. Read More.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Are You a Fan of the Lions Playing NFL Games Overseas?

The Lions were originally scheduled to play the Jaguars in London in 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

SI Lions Roundtable: Should Detroit Extend LT Taylor Decker?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier explore this week's Detroit Lions news. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

How Committed to Stafford Are Detroit Lions?

How committed are the Detroit Lions to NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford? Read more.

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

One Key Defensive Stat Lions Must Improve Immediately

Lions defense must stop opponents from scoring points in the fourth quarter. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1