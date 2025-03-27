Offensive Stats Lions Want to Improve in 2025
In 2024, the Detroit Lions had their best offense in franchise history. It also marked among the top of the league in yardage (second) and topped the league in points scored.
As the team is always hunting improvement in its pursuit of a championship, here are some stats the Lions can clean up in 2025?
33 sacks allowed
The Lions gave up 33 sacks last season, or just around two per game. While that is still the tenth fewest in the league, keeping Jared Goff upright for two extra plays against the Commanders certainly could have made a difference.
Goff did not take sacks at an absurdly high rate, either, with the Lions also ranking tenth in sack percentage. What is concerning, however, is that the Lions were only 16th in the league in passing attempts.
With the Lions also losing a starting offensive guard, the pressure now falls on in-house replacement Christian Mahogany and any future Lions pickups via free agency, trade, or the NFL Draft.
Free agency loss Kevin Zeitler ranked fifth in PFF grades among guards, but his five sacks allowed was ranked No. 116 of 135 qualified guards in the NFL last year. Mahogany ranked No. 4 in pass blocking, but his offensive snap count was bottom-20 among qualified guards.
66.7% fourth down conversion rate
It is clear the Lions had a great year when this stat is still a top-10 mark in the league. The Lions went 22-for-33 on fourth down in 2024, which places their two-thirds conversion rate as seventh in the league.
Worth nothing, the Lions attempted a fourth down conversion more than any of the other top 12 teams in conversion percentage. Additionally, their 22 fourth down conversions were third in the league. However, there is room to improve.
The Lions fell to the Commanders in the playoffs, who converted on fourth down at an absurd 87% last year. For the record, the Broncos were fifth place in fourth down conversion rate, and the Lions poached Broncos’ pass-game coordinator John Morton.
The biggest question is replacing Kevin Zeitler at guard. Zeitler ranked as the third-best run blocking guard in all of the NFL last season, and the Lions were able to use that to their advantage in fourth-and-short situations. They must replace that now.
On the positive front, the best additions for the Lions have been re-signings. Jared Goff is surrounded by a core that was top of the league in multiple categories last year. They have also brought in Kenny Yeboah to compete with Shane Zylstra for the spot of tight end No. 3.
2488 yards rushing
Now, this one is a mark of a good team. The Lions’ 2488 yards rushing was only 8 yards away from being top five in the league in 2024. However, as stated earlier, it is a category where the Lions did not place in the top five.
Additionally, most backfields in the league do not post the dynamic one-two punch of “Sonic and Knuckles,” so there is a higher expectation. The Lions also had the third most rushing attempts in the league last season, a drop off to No. 6 in rush offense could be called a disappointment.
Again, the concern lies in losing Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler was a people mover, as indicated by his PFF Grades in general (86.5, fifth in the league) and in run blocking (87.2, third best). Christian Mahogany, however, showed flashes. Mahogany ranked seventh in the league and tenth in run blocking on PFF last year, but his 75 offensive snaps was 110th of 135 listed PFF guards.
The other positive returning for the Lions is a healthy David Montgomery, which the Lions did not have in the final few games of 2024. If Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery remain healthy, the duo likely finds the eight yards that prevented them from being top five in the league last year.