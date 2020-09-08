SI.com
Okudah's and Swift's Jersey Numbers Revealed

John Maakaron

The jersey numbers of first-year pros Jeff Okudah and D'Andre Swift have been revealed, per the Lions' official team website.

Okudah will wear No. 30, and Swift will don No. 32 during their respective rookie campaigns. 

During the offseason and training camp, Okudah donned the No. 1 uniform, while Swift wore No. 6 throughout camp.

Due to NFL rules, Detroit's top two rookies were required to change their numbers by the time the season began.

One of those rules is that running backs and defensive backs are only allowed to wear numbers 20-49. 

Earlier in camp, Lions third-year head man Matt Patricia discussed the competition among the team's defensive backs and his desire for Okudah to earn a starting role.

"Justin Coleman, obviously (Desmond) Trufant, actually we have a lot of great guys, talented players out there that are going to compete, and we'll see how it shakes out. Jeff is working really hard. He's trying to do everything we want him to. He's learning our system, which is great, and competing," Patricia said.

Meanwhile, first-year Lions players Jayron Kearse, Julian Okwara and Adrian Peterson will wear jersey No.'s 42, 99 and 28, respectively. 

