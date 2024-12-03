Xavier McKinney Says Packers 'Not Worried' About Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown caused a stir the last time his squad played the Green Bay Packers.
The talented wideout donned a "Green Bay Sucks" hoodie that was captured by television cameras before the Lions' road contest against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
This week, the Lions and Packers will face off again. This time it will be at Ford Field in primetime on Thursday evening.
When safety Xavier McKinney was asked by Packers OnSI if his team cared about what St. Brown wore, he expressed, "I ain’t worried about him. We're not worried about him.”
For what it is worth, Detroit's talented wideout does not have anything special that he plans to don this time around.
“Not this week. I don’t have anything this week," St. Brown told reporters. "It’ll probably be something, just regular Lions.”
The Packers' defense held the Lions' offense to 17 points in a contest played in blistery weather conditions. Detroit boosted its overall total to 24 thanks to a Kerby Joseph pick-six.
"I thought we did a helluva job the first time. I wouldn’t say we’re better equipped, I think we did a good job the first time," McKinney said. "Obviously they’re a high-powered offense and can put up a lot of points if you allow them to do so. But I thought we played well last game. We held them to what, 17 points? Just gotta go out there and come out there with the same mindset and do what we did last matchup, just do it better though.”
St. Brown expects the contest to be another competitive matchup, as both teams are battling to win the NFC North. With the Lions at 11-1 and the Packers at 8-3, both teams have playoff aspirations and Super Bowl dreams.
"They’re a good team. Last time we played them, the conditions were a little different than they will be this game. But they’re a good team," St. Brown said. "The last game they lost was against us, so they’ve been on a pretty good roll, been beating guys. It’s gonna be a good game, every time we play Green Bay it’s a good matchup. So we’re excited for it, I know they will be too but yeah, it’s gonna be a good game.”
Despite expressing a lack of concern about one of the game's top wideouts, McKinney is certainly aware of the talent the Lions possess in the backfield. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have been one of the league's most potent duos on the ground this year.
“They’ve got good running backs. They do a good job of putting them in certain situations, too. Even the first time we played them, they played Montgomery the whole first half and then the second half they came in with Gibbs," said McKinney. "They’ve got a good one-two punch, and they’ve got a really good running game.”