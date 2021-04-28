Detroit Lions Pass on OL Penei Sewell in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Now that new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has started to replace the wideouts who are no longer on the roster, key decisions will start to be explored this weekend during his first draft as an NFL GM.

In their latest NFL mock draft, senior analysts for Pro Football Focus projected that Detroit would target one of the talented wideouts from Alabama, passing on Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

"The top of the Detroit WR depth chart currently consists of Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. Need I say more? There may be concerns with Smith's slight 166-pound frame, but he is one of the most complete wide receiver prospects to enter the league in some time," NFL writer Anthony Treash explains. "He will be fresh off a Heisman Trophy-winning season that saw him shatter the PFF College record for the highest single-season receiving grade ever earned by a wideout (95.8). He’s going to be a fantastic WR1 for Spencer Rattler in 2022."

In the CFP national championship game against Ohio State, DeVonta Smith secured 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He could not finish the contest, after injuring his finger early in the second half.

Alabama went on to win the national championship, defeating Ohio State, 52-24.

Here are the remaining selections in the PFF analysts' seven-round projection:

Pick No. 41 -- Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Pick No. 72 -- Louisiana Tech DL Milton Williams

Pick No. 101 -- Duke EDGE Chris Rumpf II

Pick No. 112 -- Syracuse CB Trill Williams

Pick No. 153 -- USC CB Olaijah Griffin

