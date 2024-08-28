10 Players Lions Could Target After Roster Cuts
With the NFL's deadline for teams to cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players in the books, the Detroit Lions can begin to scour the market in search of improvements.
As it stands, the Lions left a spot open on their roster at Tuesday's deadline. This signals that a move is likely coming soon as they begin preparations for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.
Wide receiver is widely perceived as the biggest need for the Lions, but there are several directions the team could go in order to fill depth needs. Detroit also is reportedly taking a step to add to their receiving corps, as they are set to sign Tim Patrick to their practice squad.
Here are 10 players the Lions could target after roster cuts concluded Tuesday.
WR Isaiah Hodgins
Hodgins would check a lot of boxes for the Lions. At 6-foot-3, he has the necessary size that would fill a void the Lions currently have at outside receiver. He has produced since being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, notching 58 catches for 622 yards and seven scores in his four-year career.
The Lions got an up-close look at Hodgins earlier in training camp, as they squared off with the New York Giants for a series of joint practices as well as the preseason opener. It's a logical fit on paper, but he's subject to waivers and with the Lions holding the 29th spot it could be tough for them to end up adding him to their roster.
CB Rock Ya-Sin
A second-round pick in 2019, Ya-Sin has become a journeyman of sorts having played for three teams in five seasons. After beginning his career with three years in Indianapolis, he has spent the last two years with Las Vegas and Baltimore, respectively.
Currently, the Lions secondary depth consists of plenty of youth. Two rookies, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, are set to play big roles along with new veterans Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson.
Ya-Sin offers some flexibility despite being mainly an outside corner and could offer experienced depth for a secondary that could benefit from just that.
WR Noah Brown
A veteran option who plays with the style of an 'X' receiver is Brown, who was released by the Texans after failing to usurp members of their loaded receiver room. With Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell among the options in Houston, Brown was cast aside.
He could be a good fit within the Lions' system with his ability to win on the outside. He's a physical player, not known for burning speed but rather his strength in winning contested catches. In 10 games last season, he caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown is not subject to waivers as he's in his seventh NFL season. There will likely be a market for him, but he's certainly a fit to fill the void left by Josh Reynolds.
DT Siaki Ika
The 2023 season was a brutal one for Ika, who wound up playing in just four games and not recording a single tackle. While the Browns proved to be a less than ideal fit, there was still a lot to like about Ika coming out of Baylor in last year's Draft.
A change of scenery could prove fruitful for the talented player, and Detroit needs reinforcements at defensive tackle for the time being with Brodric Martin on injured reserve. As a result, taking a chance on a player like Ika could be a low-risk move with plenty of benefit.
C Dylan McMahon
McMahon was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a surprising move given that they drafted him in the sixth-round of this year's Draft. He's a super athletic lineman who was named to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's 'Freaks List' in 2021 and scored a 9.83 out of 10 relative athletic score.
The Lions kept 10 linemen on their initial 53-man roster, which doesn't exactly leave a need up front. However, they don't have a true backup center on roster and the line is at its best version with Graham Glasgow remaining at guard and not moving in the event of an injury to Frank Ragnow.
It would require some shuffling, but McMahon could be a good developmental fit if the Lions want to get younger on the offensive line. Frank Ragnow is an All-Pro caliber player when healthy, but injuries have popped up on him in recent years.
DT Quinton Bohanna
Bohanna is a name that should be familiar with Lions fans, as he played in three games for the Lions last season as a practice squad elevation. In that time, he totaled six tackles working on the interior and impressed enough for the Lions to warrant considering whether to add him to the active roster.
Ultimately, he was claimed by the Tennessee Titans, where he remained through the offseason and training camp. As he hits the open market, a reunion in Detroit is not far-fetched.
The Lions currently have just four defensive tackles on roster, though that could soon change. Veteran Kyle Peko was released, but is a candidate to return as a corresponding move to another transaction in the coming days.
Still, if Peko ultimately doesn't return or things change up front, the Lions could seek out a player who has familiarity with the scheme.
QB Mike White
The Lions anointed Hendon Hooker as the current backup quarterback heading into the regular season when they decided to release Nate Sudfeld. While the veteran could return on the practice squad, with the same being said for late camp addition Jake Fromm, perhaps the Lions would like to add a more tested backup to the active roster.
White fits that mold. He's started seven games since entering the league in 2018. While he has just a 2-5 record, he has an electric arm and has racked up 2,219 yards in 14 total appearances through the air.
Detroit needs stability from its backup quarterback. While Hooker clearly has a high ceiling going forward, he may not be ready to step in and hold serve should Jared Goff go down. The Lions could certainly go the practice squad route with familiar faces, but perhaps a new backup is worth a look.
DE Breeland Speaks
A former second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, Speaks has struggled to stick in the NFL but starred last season for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL. He played 16 games for the Chiefs in 2018 as a rookie, but has yet to play in an NFL game since.
Still, he starred for the Panthers in the spring, earning Defensive Player of The Year honors and excelling as a pass-rusher. The Lions have one of the best young players at the position in the league in Aidan Hutchinson, but the depth behind him is cause for concern.
WR Terrace Marshall
Continuing the theme of wide receivers, Marshall was a somewhat surprising cut by the Carolina Panthers. A second-round pick out of LSU in 2021, Marshall has been limited some by injuries throughout his career and never really found a groove with the Panthers.
In three NFL seasons, Marshall has 64 catches for 767 yards but just one NFL touchdown. He was part of the loaded receiving corps at LSU, notching 1,594 receiving yards in just three seasons.
He checks plenty of boxes when it comes to size and speed. Consistency will be key for his future, and the Lions could offer him a role while allowing him to develop within their scheme.
DE Carl Lawson
If the Lions elect to pass on a player like Speaks, Lawson is a more proven player who may not have the untapped upside, but can provide steady production. He's played in 74 career games and has 27 total sacks to his name.
Lawson wouldn't be a flashy addition, but rather a capable one who could help out both in the pass-rush and the run game.