12 Players to Watch at Lions OTAs
The Detroit Lions officially begin organized team activities Wednesday.
Over the course of this week and next, the Lions will conduct a total of six OTAs. These practices will allow them to conduct drills in a non-contact setting, which will give Dan Campbell an idea of where his team stands ahead of training camp.
There will be plenty of players hoping to carve out big roles and impress the coaches throughout this process, even though there will be no contact.
Here is a list of 12 Lions players to watch at OTAs, listed in alphabetical order.
CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold was a day one starter for the Lions as a rookie, but took some time to adapt to life in the NFL. He had early struggles with penalties, but displayed growth by the end of the season. Now, he'll be expected to take an even bigger jump in his second NFL season.
If Arnold puts it together, he'll be a prominent member of Detroit's secondary with the ability to match up with top receivers opposing teams. At OTAs, he'll have an opportunity to showcase the growth he's made in drill work against his teammates.
LB Zach Cunningham
The Lions' most recent addition brings valuable veteran depth to the linebacker room. Cunningham brings pedigree having led the league in tackles in 2020, but was limited to just seven games and 15 total defensive snaps last season with the Broncos.
With Alex Anzalone potentially missing the voluntary practices, the Lions will benefit from having another veteran amidst the group. If Cunningham plays well in his opportunities, he could be a nice addition for what is shaping up to be a solid linebacker room.
DE Ahmed Hassanein
Hassanein was a force at Boise State and has a path to playing time, and OTAs will be his first major test as a pro. How he performs against his teammates in this setting could provide a nice glimpse of where he is at in his development.
Because he didn't start playing organized football until 2019, Hassanein likely will need time to continue molding his athletic traits into skill. Still, his performance at OTAs will give a solid first indication of whether or not he could carve out a role on this year's Lions team.
QB Hendon Hooker
Ahead of his third season, Hooker will once again have competition for the backup quarterback spot behind Jared Goff. There were some struggles he had to endure throughout last year's offseason, and so development in his accuracy and timing will be important this year.
Consistency will also be a big part in Hooker's assertiveness as the team's backup. He'll need to demonstrate an ability to pilot the offense in a reliable fashion, as competitor Kyle Allen has 19 games of starting experience.
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson has been fully cleared for action, so he is expected to be back on the field for OTAs. However, the Lions have traditionally been cautious in bringing players back from injury and as a result he could be limited.
Even though he could have limitations, seeing Hutchinson back on the field will provide an opportunity to evaluate how he's moving in his first action since the injury. There won't be contact drills, but Hutchinson can still show off some explosiveness and agility during drills.
S Ian Kennelly
One of the most promising undrafted free agents in this year's crop, Kennelly wowed the Lions' coaching staff at the local pro day leading to an opportunity to make the team.
Safeties coach Jim O'Neill expressed his excitement about the Grand Valley State product, and excelling at OTAs would go a long way toward putting himself in position to contend for a roster spot. The Lions have some questions about their safety depth, and Kennelly could be a diamond in the rough capable of providing answers.
OL Christian Mahogany
The Lions return all but one starter, and it was Mahogany who filled in for the now-departed Kevin Zeitler when he missed the Divisional Round game with an injury. As a result, it can be presumed that Mahogany will have a leg up in the competition to replace him this year.
This offseason will be beneficial for his development, as he missed training camp last year with a lengthy bout with mono. He'll need to earn the available starting spot, but his performance when given the opportunity last year was very encouraging.
OL Giovanni Manu
Manu did not appear in a regular season game last year, so this offseason will be a big one for his future. Even with the Lions' offensive line being full of talent, Manu will have the opportunity to assert himself as at least a depth spot with a strong offseason.
His athletic traits got him on NFL radars, but refining his technique will be important ahead of his second campaign. If Manu is able to showcase improvement, it will bode well for his hopes of cracking the rotation up front.
DT Brodric Martin
Martin was drafted as a developmental player, but in two seasons he has yet to make a substantial impact. With the Lions bringing in veteran Roy Lopez and rookie Tyleik Williams, Martin will presumably have to earn his spot for the 2025 season and beyond.
In two seasons, Martin has appeared in just five total games as development and injuries have limited his impact. If he's going to carve out a consistent role, this will be the offseason to prove his abilities.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
One of the most exciting rookies in this year's class is TeSlaa, who has the frame to be an outside receiver at the NFL level. However, after predominately playing in the slot at Arkansas, he'll need some time to adjust to a new spot.
The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond as veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. He can start to earn more snaps and opportunities with a strong showing at OTAs, which will be his first time matching up with the likes of D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki has a year under his belt at the running back position and could contend for a bigger role in 2025. The Lions liked the natural instincts that he showcased in spot duty at Utah, and he flashed this in the preseason.
Now, Vaki must demonstrate a more nuanced understanding of all aspects of playing the position. Doing so could give him a strong case to challenge veteran Craig Reynolds for more opportunities. At the very least, he'll offer plenty of value as a core special teams player.
DT Tyleik Williams
Williams was limited during rookie minicamp as the result of having played a lengthy college season, so OTAs could provide a better look at what the Lions have in this year's first-round pick. The lack of contact will limit his overall performance, but there's still plenty to be learned from what he can do during individual and team drills.
As it stands, Williams may be slated for a rotational role in run-first downs. However, he will likely get to demonstrate his explosiveness and hand usage in OTAs, and this could allow him to stake his claim at a bigger role heading into his rookie campaign.