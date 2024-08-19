6 Players Who Must Shine in Lions' Preseason Finale
Just one preseason game remains for the Detroit Lions.
As the NFL enters the home stretch of training camp, only one opportunity remains for a plethora of the players on the Lions' roster who are looking to earn a roster spot. Detroit will need to whittle down its roster to 53 players at the end of the month, and Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers offers a final opportunity for players to make their impression on coach Dan Campbell.
Here are six players who must shine in the Lions' preseason finale.
Daurice Fountain
The Lions' wide receiving corps has been somewhat quiet throughout the first two preseason games, in part thanks to some struggles in the passing game. Fountain has been limited to just two catches on six targets in that time.
With Saturday serving as the final preseason opportunity, Fountain could use a strong showing. Others around him at the position have popped, with Kaden Davis scoring a 61-yard touchdown and Isaiah Williams displaying his dynamic playmaking ability.
Fountain has the size to be a difference-maker, but hasn't been tasked with displaying it in either of the Lions' two preseason games. While others at the position have begun to separate themselves, Fountain needs a strong showing against the Steelers.
James Houston
Houston was limited last week in practice and missed the second preseason game with an injury. As a result, he missed out on valuable reps as he transitions back to the defensive end position.
The Jackson State is in a puzzling position of sorts currently, as he is being moved back to the edge after trying to acclimate to the outside linebacker position. While Houston has plenty of potential as a pass-rusher, it's still uncertain how much he can give the Lions' defense outside of that specific area.
As a result, a strong showing to end the preseason would quell plenty of those concerns. Other players are putting together strong showings at the position, likely shrinking Houston's margin for error. He would benefit greatly from a performance that reminds many why the Lions invested in him to begin with, if he gets the opportunity.
Zonovan Knight
Knight is part of a very competitive running back room. With Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki viewed as the favorites to earn the final two spots at the position, the former New York Jet has some work to do. However, Knight has put forth some good showings over the course of training camp.
He paced the Lions' run game with 36 yards on eight carries. While he was on the receiving end of a fumbled handoff that nearly cost the team late in the game, it was an overall strong showing for Knight as he looks to make a strong case to make the roster.
Steven Gilmore
The Lions' depth at cornerback may have gained some serious clarity this weekend with how Campbell elected to deploy the trio of Gilmore, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor. With the Chiefs playing their starters, Campbell elected to roll with Dorsey and Vildor for most of the first half.
Gilmore got the second half and struggled, including allowing a touchdown when he bit on a double move and was late trying to undercut the route. With the new depth at cornerback, the Lions will be pressed for roster spots.
The Marshall product has plenty of potential and impressed in the preseason last year, but the Lions are deeper at this position in 2024. Gilmore had a pick-six in the preseason finale last year, and would benefit from generating a takeaway in the showdown with the Steelers Saturday.
Isaac Ukwu
One player who has provided consistent pass-rush production for the Lions over the first two preseason games is Ukwu, who has notched a sack in each of the first two games. The Ole Miss product has been battling for snaps on the edge, and he led the defense in snaps against the Chiefs.
Consistency will be key for the undrafted free agent in the preseason finale, as there are others on the edge and at the SAM linebacker position who are pushing for those final roster spots. Ukwu has proven he can get after the passer, so his opportunity Saturday is a big one as he pursues a roster spot.
Kingsley Eguakun
Eguakun has a chance to shake up the Lions' offensive line depth if he can perform strongly in the preseason finale. All indications are that the undrafted rookie out of Florida has had strong showings in practices, but his first two preseason games have left more to be desired.
If the former Gator can sure up his performance in the finale, he could make a case to crack the Lions' final roster due to his status as a true center. The Lions' offensive line is at its best when Graham Glasgow is at guard, so having another option to slide in should Frank Ragnow go down would be important.
Eguakun has made a strong impression on the coaching staff, so a strong showing against the Steelers would help his case immensely.