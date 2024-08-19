Takeaways From Lions' Snap Counts Against Chiefs
The Detroit Lions knocked off the two-time defending Super Bowl champions in a preseason thriller.
Kansas City gave its starters some action at the beginning of the game, while the Lions relied mostly on their depth. In the end, their reserves did what it took to win the matchup with a late rally.
Detroit got a good look at its depth as it continues to evaluate what it has at the back-end of its roster. Several position battles gained some clarity as a result of Saturday's game.
Here are five takeaways from a review of the Lions' snap counts in Saturday's win.
Clarity at cornerback
With Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw sidelined with injuries, the Lions were forced to roll with their depth options. It served as a prime opportunity for the team to gain clarity as far as what they have in players such as Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor and Steven Gilmore.
Detroit got a long look at Vildor last season, as he started all three playoff games. After a strong week of practice, he and Dorsey were the starters. How the Lions ultimately decided to distribute the snaps proved intriguing.
Vildor and Dorsey played 38 snaps, starting the game and playing for most of the first half. Gilmore, meanwhile, was limited to 22 and allowed a touchdown when he was late on an attempt to undercut a route.
As it stands, Vildor and Dorsey seem to be trending higher than Gilmore. It was that duo that got the chances against Kansas City's starters in the first half, a sign that the Lions have confidence in them.
Manu getting plenty of reps
With fourth-round pick Giovanni Manu not expected to play a big role in the regular season, the Lions are taking advantage of the opportunity to get him reps in the preseason. The British Columbia product played 40 snaps in Saturday's game.
The Lions have the necessary depth to not rush Manu into a big role, and he could wind up being a game day inactive as the team carries eight linemen. The preseason reps are important for a player in this situation, and Detroit is clearly maximizing the opportunity.
Manu earned a 61.1 overall Pro Football Focus offensive grade Sunday. His performance as a pass-blocker was solid, as he did not allow a single pressure and has surrendered just one over the first two preseason games.
His efforts in the run game still need work, though, as he earned just a 47.0 run-blocking grade in that area.
Sorsdal stays in
Second-year offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal was the lone Lion to play the entire game, as he was on the field for all 77 offensive snaps. It was a valuable opportunity for the William & Mary product to continue banking game reps.
This offseason has been a big one for the blocker, as he has cross-trained between guard and tackle in an effort for the Lions to be able to utilize him in the event of an injury at either spot. He got a taste of the NFL as a rookie, as he played in three games a season ago.
Ukwu, Agude lead pass-rush efforts
With James Houston not active, the Lions allowed Isaac Ukwu and Mitchell Agude to lead the pass-rush efforts. Both delivered, as Ukwu had a sack and Agude had two pressures and three tackles.
Ukwu, an undrafted free agent from Ole Miss, continues to be an intriguing player. He led the defense with 47 snaps played against the Chiefs. Agude, meanwhile, had 32 snaps. Defensive end Mathieu Betts was slightly behind Agude with 30 snaps played.
Third-year veteran Josh Paschal also got plenty of action, playing 29 snaps and forcing a key fumble in the fourth quarter. With Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport unlikely to play in the third preseason game, the finale could feature more of the same from this group of players.
Robertson earning nickel spot
Amik Robertson seems to be the favorite to play the nickel spot when the regular season opens. With Brian Branch sliding to safety, the spot is open and with Emmanuel Moseley down for the foreseeable future it appears to be Robertson slotting in.
However, the Lions don't appear to be handing the position to the former Las Vegas Raider. He has played in each of the first two preseason games. He had his ups and downs Saturday against the Chiefs, as he had a broken coverage that led to a big gain and was later beaten for a touchdown by Xavier Worthy.
Robertson logged 28 snaps in Saturday's game, a sign that the Lions want him to develop at the position by getting game reps. It is a viable strategy for a player more than capable of making a big impact for the Lions in 2024.