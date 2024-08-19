Brian Branch Listed Among Most Underrated NFL Players
The Detroit Lions are expected to have a vastly improved secondary in 2024.
Brian Branch had a stellar and impactful rookie season, giving the coaching staff more confidence to play him at different positions on the back end to be able to maximize his contributions.
In a recent CBS Sports list of the most underrated NFL players, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is "poised for a more expansive impact" in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.
As Cody Benjamin explained, "The second-year Alabama product certainly isn't a no-name, drawing Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration in 2023. But he's poised for a more expansive impact after primarily manning the slot in his NFL debut, taking his top-level instincts to the back end, behind new cover men like Terrion Arnold."
Glenn recently expressed his task now will be figuring out how to deploy all the defensive backs to maximize their potential and take advantage of their strenghts.
“What I will say is it’s a really good problem to have. That means you’ve really got players and when you’ve got good players it helps you overall as a team to be able to go out there and win those games," said Glenn. "So, it is up to me to be able to figure out packages to get all those guys out there. Listen, you’re not going to get every guy on the field at one time, but there are packages you can get guys out there and get ready to play."
