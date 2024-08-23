Position Battles to Watch in Lions' Preseason Finale
The Detroit Lions are nearing the end of the preseason, and as a result the time to make key roster decisions is running out.
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have seen plenty since training camp opened in mid-July, as players have made their pitches for a roster spot over the last month with their performance. Though the Lions have much of their starting lineup locked into stone, the depth behind those starters will be key.
Several position groups have ongoing battles for important depth roles. With starters unlikely to play in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, the game itself will be a showcase for players looking to make the final roster.
Here are three position battles to watch in the Lions' preseason finale.
Backup quarterback
If all goes according to Dan Campbell's plan, Hendon Hooker will be the starting quarterback in Saturday's game. He said he hopes to start the Tennessee product during the week, and actually planned to in Week 2 had he not gotten injured and missed practice time.
As a result, Hooker's final preseason audition for the backup job could be an extended one. Campbell is likely weighing multiple options as far as how long to play. Nate Sudfeld will likely get reps at some point, but it remains to be determined just how much both passers play.
Campbell offered some clarity on the backup job, stating that Sudfeld has "the upper hand" over Hooker in terms of experience and time with the system. It may not be finished, however, as Hooker has the opportunity to make a strong case for the backup job in Saturday's game.
Detroit appears to be being patient with Hooker's development, and while Campbell wouldn't 100 percent commit to keeping three quarterbacks, he seemed to imply that was the direction it was going during his press conference Tuesday.
Wide receiver 3/4
The wide receiver position has been one that has caught plenty of attention throughout camp, particularly for the lack of clarity on the spots behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Campbell named Kalif Raymond as WR3, but admitted the team would prefer not to play him a heavy workload because of his ability as a returner.
Plenty of players have stood out at points in practice, such as Kaden Davis, Daurice Fountain, Isaiah Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones. However, Campbell has said that they are still missing the necessary consistency that would allow the staff to feel confident in their options.
Williams could be the biggest benefactor of a big game Saturday. He has been the top playmaker for the offense each of the last two games. Though he may face an uphill climb toward a roster spot, the Illinois product has made a strong case and can continue building it with another good showing.
Tight end 3/4
With Sam LaPorta dealing with an injury and Brock Wright not playing in the preseason, Saturday will be the last of three opportunities for the Lions' depth to compete for the third tight end role.
This competition has been one that is unique, because the players competing for the third tight end role all have vastly different skill sets. Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell have the pass-catching profile, while Sean McKeon and Parker Hesse are more known for their blocking ability.
In the end, the Lions could elect to keep four players at this position. It could shake out to be one receiving and one blocking tight end that stays alongside LaPorta and Wright, so Saturday's game will carry a lot of weight at what could be one of the final positions with available roster spots.