What Lions Snap Counts Against Browns Reveal
The Detroit Lions advanced to 3-1 on the young 2025 season with a 34-10 triumph over the Cleveland Browns.
After surrendering an early touchdown, the Lions methodically bounced back to take control of the game and a 20-7 lead at halftime. The Browns would inch within 10 points, but the Lions scored 14 fourth-quarter points to win comfortably and allow some snaps for their reserves.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution in Sunday’s game, as well as insight on what it could mean for the team moving forward.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (56) 93%
- Kyle Allen — (4) 7%
The Lions were able to get Allen some work at the end of the game in mop-up duty. However, the veteran did not throw a pass in his four snaps of work, with two being kneel-downs.
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (37) 62%
- David Montgomery — (20) 33%
- Jacob Saylors — (4) 7% — 19 special teams snaps (61%)
- Craig Reynolds — 21 special teams snaps (68%)
Saylors getting late-game reps over Reynolds is intriguing. Last week, Reynolds was a healthy scratch, but he returned to the lineup with Sione Vaki ruled out. Gibbs had nearly a 2:1 advantage over Montgomery in snap distribution and carried the ball 15 times to Montgomery’s nine.
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (54) 90%
- Jameson Williams — (51) 85%
- Kalif Raymond — (33) 55% — 10 special teams snaps (32%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (12) 20% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
- Jackson Meeks — (4) 7% — Nine special teams snaps (29%)
- Dominic Lovett — (1) 2% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
St. Brown out-repped Williams for the first time this season, as the deep connection between Goff and Williams was off. The wideout had multiple drops. Raymond had a big punt return and continues to hold a heavy snap advantage over the rookie Isaac TeSlaa. Notably, Jackson Meeks played four snaps in his first game as a practice squad elevation.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (56) 93%
- Brock Wright — (24) 40% — 14 special teams snaps (56%)
- Ross Dwelly — (4) 7% — 14 special teams snaps (45%)
LaPorta was on the field nearly every play Sunday, showing his importance to the overall offensive scheme. Though he had just three catches in 56 snaps, he took on a big assignment in blocking Myles Garrett often. Wright’s snap count indicates that the Lions continue to feel confident in deploying two tight ends.
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany — (60) 100% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
- Tate Ratledge — (60) 100% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
- Penei Sewell — (56) 93% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
- Taylor Decker — (56) 93%
- Graham Glasgow — (56) 93%
- Kayode Awosika — (4) 7% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
- Trystan Colon — (4) 7% — Six special teams snaps (19%)
- Giovanni Manu — (4) 7%
Mahogany and Ratledge once again played every snap, which will be beneficial for their overall development. Sewell, Decker and Glasgow got a series worth of rest at the end of the game, as all three reserves plugged in for the Lions’ final possession. Colon remains the team’s choice for an active interior backup, as Kingsley Eguakun was inactive for the second straight week.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (63) 95% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Roy Lopez — (40) 60% — Three special teams snaps (10%)
- DJ Reader — (40) 60% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Tyleik Williams — (39) 58%
- Tyler Lacy — (27) 40%
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (25) 37% — Four special teams snaps (13%)
- Pat O’Connor — (21) 31% — 19 special teams snaps (61%)
- Tyrus Wheat — (2) 3% — 13 special teams snaps (42%)
Hutchinson was a force Sunday with two sacks and a forced fumble, but also provided a brief scare when he had the wind knocked out of him and remained down. Lopez and Reader had a 50/50 split on snaps, while Williams continues to get over a half-game’s worth of work in the defensive tackle rotation. O’Connor has become a special teams stalwart, logging double-digit snaps in this phase in every game thus far.
Linebackers
- Jack Campbell — (67) 100% — Eight special teams snaps (26%)
- Alex Anzalone — (67) 100% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Derrick Barnes — (61) 91% — 16 special teams snaps (52%)
- Trevor Nowaske — (13) 19% — 24 special teams snaps (77%)
- Grant Stuard — (4) 6% — 24 special teams snaps (77%)
The Lions’ top three linebackers continue to get the heaviest share of playing time, with Barnes missing just six snaps and the other two starters playing the entire game. This indicates that the Lions are comfortable playing plenty out of their base defense with three linebackers, or deploying Barnes as a standup rusher off the edge. Nowaske seems to have ascended into the fourth linebacker role based on his workload in the last two games.
Cornerbacks
- D.J. Reed — (52) 78% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Amik Robertson — (38) 57% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Terrion Arnold — (32) 48% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — (8) 12% — 19 special teams snaps (61%)
- Khalil Dorsey — (7) 10% — 20 special teams snaps (65%)
The Lions dealt with a pair of injuries at the cornerback position in Sunday’s game, and as a result could be without key players at this spot against Cincinnati. Amik Robertson is the next in line if Reed misses time and Arnold is able to return, but if both Reed and Arnold are out then it could either be Ya-Sin or Dorsey who also see significant time.
Safeties
- Brian Branch — (67) 100% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Kerby Joseph — (50) 75% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Avonte Maddox — (14) 21% — Nine special teams snaps (29%)
- Thomas Harper — 10 special teams snaps (32%)
Joseph missed some time in Sunday’s game but ultimately returned after suffering a knee injury. Avonte Maddox was his replacement and seems to be the next man up in the event of an injury. Harper was active for the first time after Daniel Thomas was placed on injured reserve, but was limited to just special teams action.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — 13 special teams snaps (32%)
- Jack Fox — 11 special teams snaps (35%)
- Hogan Hatten — 11 special teams snaps (35%)