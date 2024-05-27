Christian Mahogany Listed as 'Sleeper' Who Could Have Instant Impact
The Detroit Lions offensive line went through a bit of a makeover following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season.
Starting left guard Jonah Jackson departed for the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Detroit is counting on veteran Graham Glasgow to duplicate the success he had in 2023. Also, it is expected free agent acquisition Kevin Zeitler continues his stellar play in Motown, after departing the Baltimore Ravens.
In a recent list of draft sleepers that could have instant impact in the NFL, The Athletic listed rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany as a player that has a game that should quickly translate to the NFL.
According to writer Nick Baumgardner, "Mahogany had a chance to go on Day 2, were it not for injury concerns. As was the case with Jackson coming out of college, he has the type of power (and nasty demeanor) that should immediately translate to the NFL game. Mahogany will compete with veteran Kevin Zeitlerearly, but he’ll be an easy plug-and-play backup if he starts the year as the sixth lineman. He’s a future starter in Detroit and a perfect culture fit."
Detroit has developed a stellar reputation due to offensive line coach Hank Fraley crafting a unit that has been tops in the league the past couple of seasons.
For a player that slipped in the draft, joining Detroit's roster has been welcomed as the best opportunity to reach his potential.
“Just being able to get picked where I got picked is a blessing in and of itself,” Mahogany said at rookie minicamp. “I’m glad that it was Detroit, and I’m just happy to move on (after slipping in the draft).
“Offensive line is a strong culture, and I feel like the Lions have one of the best offensive line rooms in the NFL. Me just being a sponge and learning from those guys -- Penei Sewell, Glasgow, (Taylor) Decker, Zeitler -- it’s going to be special for me for where I’m at in my career just to learn and be a sponge and take everything in. That’s why I feel that way.”
