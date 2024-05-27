Dan Campbell Shares Why TE Brock Wright Is 'Unsung Hero'
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to play more in 12-personnel sets this season due to the emergence of tight end Brock Wright.
Wright was coveted by the San Francisco 49ers, but returned to Detroit after the organization made the commitment to match the defending NFC champions' contract offer.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed that every NFL team needs "unsung heroes" like Wright who are professional and can take on a variety of roles.
With Wright in the mix, Detroit has the added benefit of being able to deploy two tight ends on the field at the same time, keeping defenses off-balanced.
“It helps because – Brock, here we go, man. He’s another one of these guys that – we have a lot of trust in Brock. His professionalism, man, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s got versatility as a blocker, he’s got speed down the middle of the field," said Campbell. "To your point, he allows us to do things personnel-wise with (Sam) LaPorta in the game.
"He does a lot of the dirty work. He’s kind of one of those unsung heroes, and you’ve got to have them. You’ve got to have a guy like him. It was big for us to be able to get him back," Campbell commented further. "He does, he just brings more versatility (to the) offense. He allows you to be able to play in 12-personnel and do some of those things because of his – not only his mental, but his ability to block and really stretch the field.”
Detroit matched the 49ers' three-year, $12 million offer sheet this offseason.
