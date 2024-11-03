Predictions: Lions-Packers
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers' battle for first place is one of the most intriguing matchups on the Week 9 NFL slate. Whoever comes out on top will take over first place in the NFC North.
Detroit has the ability to further assert itself amongst the contenders in the NFC with another statement road win. In what is expected to be a game that could be impacted by the weather, the Lions' ability to run the ball effectively.
Green Bay's defense leads the league in takeaways, and Jared Goff has done an excellent job taking care of the ball for the Lions. With a run game that can produce at a high level, and Goff's efficiency, the Lions should be able to make the key plays in big moments to push their win streak to six straight games.
Lions 27, Packers 21
The Detroit Lions absolutely crushed the Titans in last week's victory, but this next game against the 6-2 Green Bay Packers won't be nearly as easy.
Despite Jordan Love's status being a question mark, the Packers are still quite formidable on offense, boasting the likes of wideouts Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Josh Jacobs, and others.
On the other hand, the Lions will counter with QB Jared Goff, who has been excellent this season, along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery. That trio is tough to stop, even for a Packers defense that has forced the league's most turnovers against opponents this year.
Either way, this one will certainly be an entertaining matchup to watch.
All told, I think the Lions will come away with yet another win, and remain one of the NFL's top teams as they head into Week 10.
Lions 31, Packers 29
The Lions are set to square off with the Green Bay Packers in a highly-anticipated NFC North showdown Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Both teams feature a top-10 scoring offense. Through eight weeks, the Lions, led by veteran quarterback Jared Goff, are averaging a league-best 33.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the Packers, guided by second-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, are averaging the sixth-most points per contest (27.0).
However, Love, who is expected to play Sunday, is hampered by a groin injury that he suffered last week against Jacksonville. That could certainly aid Detroit in slowing down the Packers’ offense in this Week 9 matchup.
Plus, Green Bay safety Evan Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for the contest, which is a crucial blow to the team's secondary.
I believe enough is working in favor of Dan Campbell's team for the Lions to squeak out the Week 9 victory.
Lions 24, Packers 20
The Lions will face a challenging road test at Lambeau Field this week against a Packers team that also has six wins.
Conditions may force both teams to run the football more, as a blistery, rainy field may play a factor for both teams.
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have been excelling at their roles, as Detroit's offensive line has lived up to the billing through the first seven games of the season.
Jared Goff will protect the football and Detroit's defense will continue their ball-hawking ways.
Detroit forces more turnovers and leaves Lambeau Field with their seventh victory of the season.
Lions 27, Packers 20