Latest Lions Trade Buzz: Team Has Checked In With 'Numerous' Teams

Lions have called many teams in search of an edge rusher.

John Maakaron

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are doing their due diligence in their efforts to add a new edge rusher to Aaron Glenn's defense.

According to The Athletic, "It’s no secret Lions coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been hunting for an edge rusher since losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury. (Hutchinson hasn’t played since Oct. 13 but is still third in the NFL in sacks.) The team has checked in with numerous teams around the league, including Cleveland with hopes of landing Za’Darius Smith."

AFC teams looking to make deals paused trade talks this weekend ahead of their Week 9 contests, as many general managers are making their final assessments of their team's playoff hopes.

If the Browns have a convincing win against the Chargers at home, there is a possibility Smith could remain on the roster.

The Lions have also been linked to Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent next season.

This year, the talented linebacker has recorded six sacks, 24 tackles and a fumble recovery in eight games.

A name to pay attention to, if the Lions are unable to land Smith is Calais Campbell of the Miami Dolphins. The veteran defensive lineman has been excelling in Anthony Weaver's defense.

