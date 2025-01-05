Predictions: Vikings-Lions
The Detroit Lions are set to take part in one of the biggest regular season games in recent memory, with the NFC North division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
I'm expecting both teams to light up the scoreboard with their potent offenses. A big key to this game will be generating takeaways, as the team that wins the turnover battle in a game where there could be few stops will be key.
Because quarterback Jared Goff has been so good at taking care of the ball, the Lions will be able to make the most of their possessions. Detroit's defense gets a late takeaway, which turns into a Jake Bates game-winning field goal. The Lions' composure bred from having played in plenty of big games over the last two seasons helps carry them to a first-round bye in what should be an exceptional game.
Lions 33, Vikings 30
The game of the year has finally arrived and the battle for the no. 1 seed is on the line. Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings in a Week 18 showdown. This will be a fun one.
Detroit comes in following a convincing victory over the 49ers last weekend. Jared Goff has been an MVP-caliber QB this season and I see no reason why he won't continue to showcase that at Ford Field this weekend. Similarly, Amon-Ra St. Brown has been among the top wideouts in the league all year long, and another stellar performance would certainly aid the Lions' offense.
Defensively, Detroit must contain the likes of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison if they hope to win. Certainly, welcoming Alex Anzalone back to the lineup would be a huge boost as well.
This one has all the makings of an instant classic. It'll be a shootout, too, but I think the Detroit Lions will come away with the big win in epic fashion.
Lions 35, Vikings 31
The NFL couldn't have scripted it any better than this. The Lions and the Vikings – two 14-win teams – will meet on Sunday Night Football to determine the NFC North title and the NFC's No. 1 seed.
In this Week 18 showdown, I'm expecting a strong game for both Jared Goff and the Vikings’ Sam Darnold, each of whom is enjoying a career-best campaign.
Goff has thrown for a career-high 36 touchdown passes, with 20 of those touchdowns (and just one interception) coming since Week 10. Meanwhile, Darnold has thrown for a career-best 35 touchdowns, including 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions in his last seven games.
Yet, I believe Jahmyr Gibbs, coming off two consecutive 100-yard rushing games, will make the difference in this NFC North clash. He exploded for 116 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yard score, in Detroit's Week 7 victory in Minnesota.
Additionally, veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone, set to return from a broken forearm he suffered in Week 11, will provide the boost the defense needs to curtail Darnold & Co.
Dan Campbell's squad sweeps the season series against the Vikings, and secures a first-round bye and home-field throughout the playoffs.
Lions 28, Vikings 24
In the biggest game of the season, the Lions face their biggest challenge.
The Vikings kept pace with the Lions all season and one game will determine who will take the NFC North crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Detroit's defense is the biggest question mark, as opposing quarterbacks have found more success passing the football and scoring points in the last month.
How the Lions secondary executes against Sam Darnold and the Vikings' offense will determine the outcome of the game. Many believe this game could come down to the final possession.
Detroit's offense will score points and the game should be very high scoring. In the end, Detroit's defense makes the one to two plays needed to aid Dan Campbell's squad win the finale.
Lions 30, Vikings 27.