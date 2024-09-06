Why Rams Have to Worry About Lions' Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, in just his second year, is already one of the game's most recognizable and impactful players at his position.
LaPorta – the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – exceeded everybody's expectations as a first-year pro, recording a rookie season for the record books.
The Iowa product caught the most passes by a rookie tight end in NFL history (86), and also became just the third rookie at the position to produce at least 10 receiving touchdowns. In addition to all that, he amassed 889 yards, the fifth-highest total by a tight end in 2023, and secured a trip to the Pro Bowl Games.
On Sunday night, Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams undoubtedly will have to worry about limiting the production of the second-year tight end. And, there's a strong likelihood that the team's defense, led by first-year coordinator Chris Shula, will struggle to do so.
A season ago, Los Angeles’ defense tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to tight ends (eight), plus allowed the sixth-most yards against tight ends (987).
Additionally, the Rams’ secondary will already be down one cornerback for Week 1 (Darious Williams), and could potentially be without another one (Cobie Durant). Durant, who's battling a hamstring injury, was a limited practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday.
Along with all that, L.A. dealt its star middle linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans in late August. In trading away Jones, the organization lost its leading tackler from last season, plus an individual that could have aided the Rams a bit in defending LaPorta.
Subsequently, LaPorta has a chance to shine over the middle of the field and have a strong showing in Detroit's season-opening contest.
The 2023 second-round selection recorded just three receptions for 14 yards (and a touchdown) in the Lions’ wild-card playoff victory over the Rams last season. However, LaPorta was battling a knee injury going into the game, and was restricted because of it.
With no expected limitations for the second-year pro headed into Sunday, I expect a much bigger game from the Pro Bowler. I believe he'll easily exceed his stat line from Detroit's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs last season: five receptions for 39 yards. And, he'll be more in line with his statistical output against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of last year's playoffs: nine receptions for 65 yards.
All in all, he'll be a handful for Los Angeles defenders on Sunday.