Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Deebo Samuel

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Could Deebo Samuel be on his way out of San Francisco?

Earlier this week, the star 49ers receiver removed the 49ers profile photo on his Instagram profile, and unfollowed the team on the popular social media platform.

Samuel is also set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and from all accounts, contract extension talks aren't going all that well between him and the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

All of the above could lead to a parting of ways between the two sides before the start of the 2022 campaign.

If such occurs, the Detroit Lions would be smart to put in a call to San Francisco for the former South Carolina Gamecocks wideout.

Samuel has been nothing but productive since entering the league, with his best season as a pro having come a year ago.

Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the all-purpose yard phenom racked up 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdown catches, to go along with 365 rushing yards and eight TDs on the ground. He also averaged an impressive 6.58 yards per rushing attempt, including 4.11 yards before contact per attempt and 2.67 yards after contact.

The standout campaign from Samuel earned him a Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro honors.

The speedster can terrorize a defense in a variety of ways. He can line up out wide, in the slot and in the backfield, and beat defenders at every level. He's become the face of the increasingly popular "positionless" player trend in the NFL.

So, it really goes without saying that the 26-year-old would be a welcomed addition to Detroit's offensive attack.

Yet, don't get your hopes up, Lions fans. Samuel's likely too pricey for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes' liking, from both a trade compensation and contract demand perspective.

Samuel has basically revolutionized how offenses are run, and the 49ers are expected to be a Super Bowl contender once again this upcoming season. So, any kind of trade offer for the "Swiss Army knife" offensive weapon will more than likely have to include multiple draft picks.

And, although Holmes has nine total picks at his disposal in this April's draft, I believe that the organization will be hard-pressed to part with valuable draft capital for a player that's in the last year of his contract.

Speaking of that contract, Samuel is seeking a new, long-term deal, and his market value, according to Spotrac, is $22.4 million a year.

As evidenced by the Lions' conservative approach to free agency this offseason, I don't expect the franchise to be willing to meet such demands, no matter how much of a game-changing player Samuel would be for Dan Campbell's offense.

As a result of the reasons above, I don't expect Holmes & Co. to be serious contenders for Samuel's services.