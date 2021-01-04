Pump the Brakes on Lions Hiring Seahawks' John Schneider

Read more on why the Detroit Lions hiring John Schneider to be their next general manager may not be as easy as many envision.

The hiring of the next Detroit Lions general manager will be among the most important decisions the organization will make in the next few weeks.

On Sunday, NFL Network sent shockwaves across the league when it was reported that Detroit would pursue hiring Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Schneider has a solid track record in Seattle, despite the final decisions being made by head coach Pete Carroll.

While the idea of hiring front-office personnel with the cache of Schneider has to be appealing, it is not as easy as many would think.

According to Pro Football Talk,

"The Lions could still get Schneider, but they’d have to first negotiate compensation with the Seahawks before negotiating a contract with Schneider. And Schneider’s contract may be at the root of this one. As one league source explained it, Schneider isn’t paid at the top of the G.M. market. He’s believed to be prepared to become a free agent in 2022, if he doesn’t get a market-value deal from the Seahawks. Unless the Seahawks are willing to let Schneider walk away now, they can decline permission and force the Lions either to fight the issue via the “administrative review” provision of the Anti-Tampering Policy or to essentially trade for Schneider."

The idea that Schneider can be immediately hired is not accurate, and the compensation needed to bring him to Detroit may be too high since Detroit has limited draft capital as it is.

If Detroit is able to compensate Seattle fairly, he would be a solid choice to replace former general manager Bob Quinn.

