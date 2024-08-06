Rakestraw: Playing against Giants Will Be 'Dream Come True'
Rookie Ennis Rakestraw has been one of the Detroit Lions’ most productive players in training camp so far.
Rakestraw – the Lions’ second-round pick (No. 61 overall) in this past April's NFL Draft – has shown a knack for being around the football, especially since the beginning of padded practices a week ago. In that span of time, the first-year cornerback has come up with three interceptions.
However, prior to Monday, the Missouri product hadn’t lined up against another NFL team. That changed when the Lions took the field against the N.Y. Giants for the first day of joint practices. It gave Rakestraw an opportunity to go up against receivers other than Detroit wideouts – i.e. Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown – for the first time in his pro football career.
It was a positive experience for the first-year pro, who believes he fared “pretty good” against the Giants’ collection of receivers, including fellow rookie Malik Nabers.
“I gave up a catch and had a pass deflection, so I’m 50/50 right now,” Rakestraw told Fox 2 Detroit’s Dan Miller after practice Monday. “But, my goal is always to be more than 50, so I need to get in the 75 percent range.”
If there was one thing that stood out on Day 1 of joint practices, it was the heightened intensity level. Multiple skirmishes broke out between the two sides throughout the day, providing Rakestraw with a taste of what can happen when tempers flare during the dog days of summer.
“The intensity, for me, it rises when guys’ tempers get going,” the rookie said. “So, the intensity went up a little bit more, the physicality went up a little bit more. But, that’s what we need to play at this level, to get the job done.”
With each passing day, Rakestraw is learning more and more about what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. Along with having a strong work ethic, the cornerback has realized that “attention to detail” is of utmost importance.
“I’d say the attention to detail has really stuck out to me from college to the NFL, because literally every inch, every detail matters in this league,” Rakestraw noted. “Because you got to trust everybody to do their job in this league, and if you do your job, big plays happen.”
The former Missouri defensive back is hoping that he comes up with a big play or two in his preseason debut Thursday against the Giants. Kickoff for the Lions’ exhibition opener is set for 7 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.
Rakestraw can’t wait to get on the field Thursday.
“My goal is to get my feet wet in the NFL, finally step on the field and play,” he said. “It’s going to be a dream come true for me, and to make the least mistakes possible and show who I am.”