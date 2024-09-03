Ranking Lions Roster: 39-30
The Detroit Lions are traveling full speed ahead toward a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.
General manager Brad Holmes has assembled a deep roster, with plenty of talented players throughout the depth chart. These players who are projected to play backup roles could make a big difference in the team ultimately achieving their high goals.
Here is the second edition in a series evaluating the Lions' roster, ranking the players based on the impact they will have on the team's success. This edition ranks players 39-30.
39.) CB Kindle Vildor
Vildor started five games down the stretch for the Lions, including all three of the playoff games Detroit played. He had some good moments but is remembered most for the long pass that bounced off his hands and into the hands of Brandon Aiyuk.
The veteran is capable of giving Detroit quality play in a pinch, but the elevated talent crop at the cornerback position will limit the action that he gets. Still, he had strong moments in training camp and is a capable veteran worth holding on to.
38.) OT Colby Sorsdal
After playing mostly guard last season, Sorsdal is back to his college position of tackle. This gives him more versatility in a depth role, but he will need to show more growth to offer the coaching staff confidence.
The second-year lineman has competition in the offensive line room, with the likes of Dan Skipper and Giovanni Manu also competing for reps. He should be ahead of Manu, but Skipper likely will begin the year as the swing tackle.
37.) OG Kayode Awosika
Awosika started the NFC championship game a year ago when Jonah Jackson went down with an injury. He offers valuable insurance at the guard position and should be first in line if either of Detroit's guard options go down with injury.
He will face competition when Christian Mahogany returns from the Non-Football injury list, but for now he appears primed to be a top bench option at the guard position.
36.) LB Malcolm Rodriguez
With all the depth in the linebacker room, time will tell how much action Rodriguez gets in his third NFL season. He missed out on valuable reps during training camp after he suffered an injury and missed all three of the preseason games.
Rodriguez has legitimate experience, though, as he started 15 games as a rookie in 2022. He also had an interception in the NFC title game and should be able to carve out a role on the defense in addition to his work on special teams.
35.) OT Dan Skipper
Skipper will play a valuable role on the Lions' offensive line as the swing tackle. He owned the role last season after Matt Nelson went down, and he ascended to cult hero status for the infamous reporting officiating gaffe against the Dallas Cowboys.
The veteran has worked tirelessly to earn his way onto the roster over the last few seasons and now has a steady spot. He'll be a rotational contributor for the Lions up front.
34.) CB Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw's role is unknown to start the year. He has competed for reps both on the outside and at nickel over the course of training camp and showed an aptitude for taking the ball away during the first week of camp.
The Missouri product should carve out a role as the season progresses, but it appears that Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis will start on the outside and Amik Robertson will line up at nickel. Rakestraw will still likely contribute on special teams as well as potentially playing in different packages.
33.) RB Craig Reynolds
Reynolds has built up strong value for the Lions since joining the team as a little known player in 2021. He has an understanding of the vast offensive scheme and all that comes with it, including pass protections.
Though David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will get a bulk of the carries, there will be spots for Reynolds to contribute. As a result, he should be able to perform in spurts as well as providing valuable depth behind Detroit's dynamic backfield duo.
32.) K Jake Bates
The former UFL sensation has the potential to have a massive impact on the Lions' success in 2024. Signed immediately following the conclusion of his season with the Michigan Panthers, he has a big leg proven by multiple makes of over 60 yards.
However, Bates has been inconsistent throughout training camp. He missed an extra point in the preseason win over Kansas City and a chip shot the following week. Still, the Lions like his mental makeup and chose to stick with him as the only option after Michael Badgley's season-ending injury.
Bates is a very intriguing player with the potential to be a major difference maker, but he will need to be consistent.
31.) DE James Houston
Houston is another player with tremendous upside. He broke out over the final seven games of his rookie campaign with eight sacks, but missed most of his second year with an ankle injury. The Lions tried to put extra responsibilities on his plate as the SAM linebacker, but he couldn't grasp the difficult nature of the job.
Now back in a strictly defensive end role, Houston will likely begin the year as a pass-rush specialist. The possibility of him rising quickly up this list is not out of the question, but he will need to make good on his immense pass-rush potential.
30.) P Jack Fox
Fox is the ultimate special teams weapon. Since joining the Lions prior to the 2020 season, he has emerged as one of the best in the league at his position. He had a strong showing in the preseason and his talents give Detroit an advantage when it comes to controlling field position throughout close games.