Ranking Lions Roster: 29-20
The Detroit Lions have plenty of talent on the fringes of the depth chart.
While only 11 players can be on the field at a given time, players who contribute rotationally have often times made big impacts for the Lions during the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era. This has to do with players buying in and embracing their role, which has been a staple of Campbell and Holmes' culture.
Here is the third edition in a series evaluating the Lions' roster, ranking the players based on potential impact. Up next, players 29-20.
Ranking Lions Roster: 52-40
Ranking Lions Roster: 39-30
29.) LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Reeves-Maybin has become an anchor on special teams and as a result has immense value. He's become a captain and performed at a Pro Bowl level in that area of the game. With how much the Lions value special teams, he has played a big role in their success.
That's not to discount his defensive abilities, however. Reeves-Maybin showed at points last year that he was capable of contributing and even recorded his first career sack last season.
28.) DT Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike, by all accounts, is ready to break out in 2024. He's fully healthy after a lingering back injury and has looked the part of a standout player throughout training camp.
The Washington product should see plenty of snaps along the defensive line, and could be one of the beneficiaries working with new nose tackle DJ Reader. He, Reader and Alim McNeill give the Lions a steady trio of defensive tackles.
27.) DE Josh Paschal
Paschal is entering a pivotal third year with the Lions, as he has been battered by injuries at points in each of the first two. He has made strides in defending the run, but he has yet to show a dynamic ability to rush the passer.
With the Lions lacking in that area from a proven production standpoint, the Kentucky product has a chance to step up and contribute in a big way. However, staying healthy is the key in his third season.
26.) TE Brock Wright
The Lions nearly lost Wright last season, as the 49ers signed him to a three-year, $12 million offer sheet. However, they ultimately elected to match the offer sheet and keep the valuable reserve tight end around.
Though Wright doesn't have eye-popping production from a receiving perspective, he has been a key part of the passing game in his time with the organization. He should get plenty of run in Detroit's two-tight end personnel sets and will see an uptick in usage.
25.) S Ifeatu Melifonwu
Can Melifonwu stay healthy? The Syracuse product has dealt with injuries for a vast majority of his first three seasons, but he was able to make the most out of his opportunities over the late stretch of last season.
Heading into Week 1, he is dealing with another lingering issue. When he gets healthy, he offers the Lions' defense an uncanny ability to blitz and get after the quarterback from the safety position as well as some production in pass coverage.
24.) CB Amik Robertson
Robertson plays with an edge that is very fitting of what the Lions are looking to do defensively. Though he's undersized, he's strong and physical and unafraid of whomever lines up against him.
With Melifonwu injured and Emmanuel Moseley out for the foreseeable future, Robertson appears to be the leading candidate to start at nickel in certain packages for Detroit. He fits Aaron Glenn's style and should be a strong addition.
23.) WR Kalif Raymond
Raymond has the opportunity to be a big part of the offense, but the Lions may not want to take special teams work off his plate. He has mustered at least 35 receptions in each of his first three years with the Lions, but there is an avenue for him to get even more.
The former journeyman has found a home in Detroit. He'll likely handle punt returns, with the ability to handle kicks if called upon. On offense, he can play either the slot or on the outside and can take the top off of defenses.
22.) DE Marcus Davenport
Health will be the key for Davenport. The veteran has yet to play a full NFL season and was limited to just four games by an ankle injury last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Still, Davenport can be a big-time contributor for a pass-rush that lacked juice a season ago.
If Davenport can remain on the field, he will bring an ability to rush the passer that was much coveted last year, as Aidan Hutchinson was the only player who surpassed double-digit sacks and only one other player had five or more.
21.) LB Derrick Barnes
Barnes had a breakout season last year as he won a starting job over 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell. He seems to have won the SAM linebacker job this season as well, meaning he will wear a variety of hats within the Lions' defense.
The Purdue product was more apt to get after the passer during his college days, so the versatility that will be asked of him will be no issue.
20.) WR Jameson Williams
Williams has maybe the most boom or bust potential of any player on the Lions' roster. With his speed, there's potential for him to put up video game numbers when it comes to receiving yards. However, he could also struggle to find his footing if old bad technique and habits resurface.
Based on his showing in training camp, there's no reason to not be optimistic about what Williams has to offer.