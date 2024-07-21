5 Reasons for Optimism for Lions' 2024 Season
The Detroit Lions have their eyes on the prize at the start of the 2024 season.
Fourth-year coach Dan Campbell has guided the team from the bottom of the NFC North to the top, captivating the national audience and igniting the fan base in the process. Now, the Lions have realistic aspirations of winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.
Because of this, Detroit has plenty to be excited about as training camp begins this week.
Here are five reasons to be optimistic about the Lions' chances to compete for the Super Bowl in 2024.
Culture changed
The Lions' organization has been long associate with losing. In fact, it's no secret that their two playoff wins last season marked the first time the team had won in the postseason in 30 years. Last year's division title also snapped a three-decade span without one.
However, the tides are certainly changing in Detroit. Each of the last two Draft classes have been apart of teams that have only finished above .500, and Campbell's record in three seasons is inching ever closer to .500 after a 3-13-1 finish to his first campaign.
The franchise once synonymous with losing is now changing its tune. With a young group of talent that only knows winning, the culture and expectations are shifting.
Additionally, Detroit's young nucleus is very talented. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell have already inked massive second contracts, while Aidan Hutchinson may be on the brink. If their rookie seasons are any indication, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch look like pillars of the future.
Having just went to the NFC Championship game, the Lions' young collection of talent is building its winning pedigree.
Coaching staff continuity
Detroit has been fortunate to retain the majority of its coaching staff since Campbell took over. Several coaches, such as Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Hank Fraley, Antwaan Randle El and Mark Brunell, have been with the Lions since or before Campbell took over.
As a result, young players can be treated to familiar schematics year over year. In a league full of turnover and changes, the Lions have been able to retain the coaching talent on their staff.
That's not to say there hasn't been interest elsewhere, as Johnson and Glenn have both garnered head coaching interest over the last two campaigns. However, both have returned to Detroit with aspirations of leading the organization to a title.
With Campbell leading the way and so many familiar faces still in tow, Detroit's foundation on the coaching staff remains in solid shape.
Improved secondary
The Lions' secondary has added several new pieces that are expected to change the fortunes of the unit in 2024. After being one of the NFL's worst pass defenses a year ago, Detroit is relying on players such as Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw to compete in a better fashion.
Last year, the cornerback position had the feel of a revolving door of sorts. Detroit struggled to find a second option opposite Cam Sutton, who had struggles of his own. This year, Davis and Arnold are among the possible replacements.
Additionally, Emmanuel Moseley is back in the fold after an injury cost him most of last season. If he can emerge with a spot, it will be an encouraging sign given the depth that now resides in the cornerback room.
Offensive weapons
The Lions have a vast array of offensive weapons that allow them to score with any possible opponent. Ben Johnson's offense boasts two talented running backs and a collection of pass-catchers with diverse skill sets.
With David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs providing a nice 1-2 punch in the run game, Detroit has to worry little about whether or not they can survive on the ground. Gibbs also brings a presence as a pass-catcher that the Lions want to explore more in 2024.
Through the air, the effort starts and ends with the connection Jared Goff has with Amon-Ra St. Brown. The All-Pro wideout surpassed 1,500 yards last season and looks the part of one of the league's best at his position.
If Jameson Williams can emerge as a reliable second option, the Lions' offense becomes all the more dangerous. Sam LaPorta offers a secure option at tight end, and Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones will battle for an increased workload at receiver.
Toughness in trenches
It’s no secret that the Lions have one of the league’s best offensive lines. Sewell and Taylor Decker give the team two solid bookend tackles, and the interior is headlined by one of the NFL’s best in Frank Ragnow.
As a whole, the unit has done an excellent job setting the tone for Detroit’s run-oriented scheme. They also have had plenty of success keeping Goff clean in the pocket. Last year, Sewell was one of the best pass-protecting tackles in addition to his prowess as a run-blocker.
Defensively, the Lions have a strong core foundation on the line as well. Aidan Hutchinson will bring the heat as a pass-rusher, and the addition of DJ Reader as the nose tackle could be a game-changer. With Reader occupying the blockers in the middle, players like Alim McNeill could be allowed to roam free or operate with less attention.
Because the Lions have committed so much to the trenches, they have the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage. By controlling this area of the game, they can put themselves in a position to dominate.