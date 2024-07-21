Terrion Arnold: Detroit Lions Serious About Winning Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions will not cut any corners in their pursuit of winning the Super Bowl this season.
Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, head coach Dan Campbell indicated the roster would have to dive deeper and do even more, if they want to have a chance to return to the NFC Championship and advance.
One of the players the Lions are counting on to develop and contribute this season is rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.
After the first day of training camp, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back shared his opinion of what the conditioning test was like.
“First day back, man. Rookies had a conditioning test. Rookies had to report early. Vets gotta come later. That conditioning test was no joke,” Arnold posted on TikTok. “These boys really trying to win a Super Bowl this year. I’ll tell y’all that, and I’m in shape."
Campbell has often applauded the roster at the start of training camp for players reporting in shape.
Detroit's No. 24 draft pick shared the reactions of his teammates in the locker room, including Kerby Joseph, who reported to camp early this year.
"12 per hour is tougher," said Joseph. Hendon Hooker indicated, "It’s cake." Fellow rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw expressed, “Ooh wee.”
