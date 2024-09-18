Report: Dan Campbell Selling Home Due to Security Concerns
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and his family are selling their home in Oakland County amidst security concerns, according to a report Wednesday.
Crain's Detroit Business reported that Campbell listed his home on the market for an asking price of $4.5 million earlier in the week after concerns about the security of the home necessitated the move.
"There's plenty of space, it's on two acres, the home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."
Campbell reportedly bought the 7,800-square foot home, which was built in 2013, in 2021 for $3.5 million after being hired as the Lions' head coach. According to the report, the house was marked as "pending" after 24 hours. The new buyers are reportedly big Lions fans.
"The couple 'loved' the house, but security concerns necessitated the move to somewhere more private, Dan Campbell told Crain’s on Wednesday morning," wrote Nick Manes.
The house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and was originally built by Detroit Red Wings center and Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov. Campbell and his family were represented by Ashley Crain, a realtor with Crain Holmes based in Birmingham.
Campbell has become a popular figure in the NFL after leading the Lions to the NFC Championship game last season. His ability to connect with players and affinity for leadership has made him one of the league's most applauded coaches.
The Lions have begun the 2024 season with a 1-1 record, most recently suffering a 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit takes on the Arizona Cardinals in its first road game at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.