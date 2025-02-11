Report: Lions Hiring Tyler Roehl as Offensive Assistant
The Detroit Lions continue to add coaches to Dan Campbell's staff in an offensive of change.
According to a report from 24/7 Sports, the Lions' latest addition to the coaching staff is Iowa State assistant head coach and running backs coach Tyler Roehl, who will join as an offensive assistant.
Roehl, 39, spent one season at Iowa State as the running backs coach after spending a bulk of time at his alma mater North Dakota State. He was with the Bison as a coach from 2014-23, spending 2014-18 as a running backs and tight ends coach before adding offensive coordinator to his title from 2019-23.
He initially had agreed to be Tennessee State's associate head coach and offensive coordinator, but departed that job to join Matt Campbell's staff with Iowa State in the same offseason.
The North Dakota native had an illustrious career with the Bison. He had two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards as a player, and entered the coaching ranks after spending a year with the Seattle Seahawks' organization in 2009.
He began his career as a running backs coach at Concordia (Minnesota) for a year in 2010 before joining North Dakota State's staff as a graduate assistant the following year. After spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Moorhead High School in Minnesota, he joined the Bison's staff for good in 2014.
As an assistant coach, Roehl has won seven FCS national championships and will bring a winning pedigree to the Lions' staff.
He is the second reported offensive assistant to be added already this offseason, joining former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski. The pair will work with new offensive coordinator John Morton, who was hired to replace Ben Johnson after he took the Chicago Bears' head coaching job.
