Rodriguez, Paschal Miss Thursday Practice

Lions release their Week 9 Thursday injury report.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44).
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field to continue preparing for the pivotal matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Quarterback Jared Goff was back at practice Thursday, along with a host of veterans including Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeitler, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike who took rest days Wednesday. Goff was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, while Decker was listed with a chest injury. The others were all given rest designations.

Sione Vaki, who missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, was also back in the mix.

Among the players not participating in Thursday's practice were Josh Paschal and Malcolm Rodriguez. Paschal is dealing with an illness, while Rodriguez has an ankle ailment.

The Packers are dealing with injury issues of their own, most notably with quarterback Jordan Love. With the starter dealing with a groin injury, it's uncertain whether the Packers will have Love or backup Malik Willis under center.

As a result, the Lions will be tasked with preparing for potentially different styles depending on who is the Packers' starter on Sunday. Notably, Love returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday.

"Right after the Tennessee game, I immediately came back here to start watching tape because I heard about the injury to Jordan," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Listen, we don't know who's gonna play, but we will have a plan for both of those guys. And listen, the offense is not just a totally different offense for those guys, we just know what they both bring to the table. The one thing you probably will see is it's more run-oriented with Malik than Jordan. We'll have a plan for that."

Lions Week 9 Thursday injury report

Josh Paschal -- NP (Illness)
Malcolm Rodriguez -- NP (Ankle)
Mekhi Wingo -- LP (Ankle)
Taylor Decker -- LP (Chest)
Sione Vaki -- FP (Knee)
Jared Goff-- FP (Ankle) 
Kevin Zeitler -- FP (Rest)
Frank Ragnow -- FP (Rest)
Graham Glasgow -- FP (Rest)
Levi Onwuzurike-- FP (Rest)
DJ Reader -- FP (Rest)
Brodric Martin-- FP (Knee)

