Rodriguez, Paschal Out Against Packers
The Detroit Lions will be without two key pieces of their defense in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Defensive end Josh Paschal and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez will both be out for the pivotal matchup. Paschal has been dealing with an illness that forced him to miss last week's game against the Titans, while Malcolm Rodriguez suffered an ankle injury that forced him out in the first quarter against the Titans.
Paschal has not practiced since the beginning of last week while dealing with a medical issue. While the Lions will not have him for a second consecutive week, coach Dan Campbell said he is hopeful to have him next week against the Houston Texans.
"He'll be out. He and Malcolm will both be out," Campbell said Friday. "But no, nothing long-term which is great news, and we're hopeful we'll get him back next week."
Detroit will once again rely on the likes of James Houston and Isaiah Thomas at defensive end, with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaac Ukwu potentially practice squad options. Muhammad seems to be on track for a second consecutive elevation. Muhammad impressed with six pressures in his Lions debut Sunday.
At linebacker, the Lions will count on the likes of Trevor Nowaske and Jalen Reeves-Maybin alongside starters Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone. Like Paschal, Rodriguez's absence is not expected to be long term.
Detroit and Green Bay are battling for first place in the NFC North on Sunday, and the Lions are looking to push their win streak to six games. Several players missed Wednesday's practice for either injury or rest related reasons, but Rodriguez and Paschal are the only players to have missed both Wednesday and Thursday.