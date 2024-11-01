Opinion: Lions' Compassion Towards Jameson Williams Will Pay Off
The Detroit Lions organization, time and time again, has proven that it is an ardent supporter of Jameson Williams.
To many teams (and their fans), the best ability that an athlete can possess is availability. Williams, a 2022 first-round selection, has undoubtedly failed to showcase that trait early on in his NFL career.
In fact, the Alabama product, due to an ACL injury suffered in college and a variety of off–field issues, has missed 17 games through his first two-and-a-half NFL seasons. That's a staggering amount of time to miss for anybody, let alone a young player who is in dire need of live game reps to properly develop.
Now Williams, because of another erroneous decision away from the field, could now be in danger of missing more time.
Williams, who was recently suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, was involved in a traffic stop on October 8.
He was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding. And, in that car, officers found two guns, one which was registered to Williams' brother – the driver – and another which was registered to Williams himself.
However, Williams, unlike his brother, did not possess the necessary concealed pistol license to carry the weapon. The attending officers let the Lions receiver off easy and didn't file any charges. However, the case is now under review, and subsequently, there is still a chance that Williams could face a felony weapons charge.
And if he does, you've got to believe that the wideout will endure yet another suspension from the commissioner’s office. It'd mark his third suspension since joining the NFL ranks in 2022. His first came last season, and was the result of violating the NFL's gambling policy.
He was found to have bet on non-NFL games from the Lions’ Allen Park practice facility, which, at the time, was an automatic six-game ban. It was later reduced to four games upon a change in rules from the league office regarding the violation.
Plain and simple, Williams has had a hard time getting out of his own way to begin his NFL career. He's made boneheaded decision after boneheaded decision; none of which has done his development as an NFL receiver any favors.
Yet, Dan Campbell and Williams’ Detroit teammates have continued to back the beleaguered receiver 100 percent. It's a sign of not only the team's sizable investment in Williams as a former first-round pick, but also of their faith in Williams being able to turn around his ways. Undeniably, the 23-year-old needs to mature – and do so quickly. And, Campbell, for one, believes that he can do so.
“For me, I judge people over what’s in their heart, and I know what this kid’s made of and he’s worth hanging with,” Campbell told reporters earlier this week. “So, he’s going to learn from this, he’s going to grow. He’ll be better for all of this.”
Despite all the trouble he's run into off the field, Williams, by all accounts, is still a good-natured human being who his teammates love to play with and have in the locker room. And there's no question he's a special talent that, with his elite speed, can be a difference-maker for an NFL offense. He's shown that when he's played this year, amassing 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns in six games.
Consequently, it has made all the sense in the world for the Lions organization to shower Williams with love and compassion despite his obvious shortcomings. He is worth it, and it might just propel the talented wideout to increased production on the field – and less distractions off it – as he continues upon his NFL journey.